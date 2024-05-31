What role should Asian countries play amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

Palestinians make their way as they inspect damages after Israeli forces withdrew from a part of Jabalia refugee camp, following a raid in the northern Gaza Strip, Thursday. (Reuters)

JEJU ISLAND -- South Korea and other Asian countries should take a realistic approach and explore feasible options for de-escalating the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while acknowledging the limitations of their influence on the matter, Asia-based experts said Thursday during the Jeju Forum.

"The Korean government should soberly evaluate the extent of its leverage in shaping its stance on the issue," Ma Young-sam, who served as South Korean ambassador to Israel as well as the inaugural head of the Representative Office of the Republic of Korea to Palestine, said during the session, "Role of the Asian Powers in Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict."

Ma pointed out the implication of the ongoing "significant conflict" between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US Biden administration over Israel's assault on Gaza.

"This means that even the United States' position is often ignored by Israel, resulting in our leverage being much lower," Ma said. "Therefore, we need to seriously consider what options are available to us. We must make a concerted effort to maintain a delicate balance between ideals and realities."

Ma also underscored that South Korea "should take a highly realistic approach in defining its relationships with Israel and Palestine, respectively."

Ma outlined three strategies for South Korea's potential contribution to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and fostering a future for Palestine.

Ma said South Korea could "play the role of peace promoter," aligning itself with other Arab nations such as Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE and Oman, in advocating for the release of hostages and a cease-fire.

Furthermore, South Korea should carefully consider its potential involvement in a peacekeeping force in post-war Gaza.

Ma proposed that South Korea should also explore ways to contribute to capacity building in Palestine during the post-war period. Capacity-building is essential for Palestine's democratic and socioeconomic development.

As part of efforts, Ma suggested a "significant increase" in financial aid and development cooperation to Palestine, utilizing channels such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East or UNRWA.