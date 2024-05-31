Home

    UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea

    N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea, conducts GPS jamming

    Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East

    Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike

    Court orders SK chief to pay W1.4tr in divorce settlement

    22nd Assembly begins new 4-year term

    Wife forgives husband to tried to kill her

    Popular Korean webtoons to be remade into international TV series

    Ador CEO Min Hee-jin not leaving Hybe

    Korea to send moon rover by 2032, flag on Mars by 2045

Busan International Dance Festival celebrates 20th anniversary with dance magic

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : May 31, 2024 - 11:51

Recirquel Cirque Danse's Recirquel Cirque Danse's "Solus Amor (Only Love)" (BIDF)

The Busan International Dance Festival is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with spectacular performances across various locations in Busan. Over the past two decades, BIDF has showcased some 1,000 works from more than 60 countries.

This year, the festival will bring over 60 performances by 40 dance troupes from 10 countries, including Lithuania, France, Brazil, Peru, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, involving over 400 participants.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 7 p.m. on June 7 at Haneulyeon Theater of Busan Cinema Center.

The National Dance Company of Korea's "My Portraits of Youth" and male percussion group Tago's "The Drum Shaman: The Sound of the Earth" will grace the stage for the opening ceremony. “My Portraits of Youth” presents our past experiences like a panorama movie, while "The Drum Shaman” embodies the sound of the land and life that awakens the earth's vitality.

National Dance Company of Korea's National Dance Company of Korea's "My Portraits of Youth" (BIDF)

Following the opening ceremony, a special invitation performance by Hungary's Recirquel Cirque Danse, "Solus Amor (Only Love)," will make its Asian debut. Choreographed by Bence Vagi, the circus dance fuses aerial acrobatics with classical and modern dance, telling a story about love, nature and the universe. Additional performances of "Solus Amor" will be held at 3 p.m. on June 8 and 9.

On Saturday and Sunday evenings, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the main outdoor stage at Haeundae beach will host a series of different dance performances, free of charge, including classic ballet, contemporary ballet and ethnic dances from various countries.

During the three-day festival, starting at 11 a.m., BIDF's traveling street performances will visit various sites in Busan, including Songdo, Yongdusan Park, Yeongdo and Gwangalli Beach, bringing the festival closer to Busan residents.

For detailed schedules, visit the official BIDF website.

