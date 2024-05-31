Busan International Dance Festival celebrates 20th anniversary with dance magic

The Busan International Dance Festival is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with spectacular performances across various locations in Busan. Over the past two decades, BIDF has showcased some 1,000 works from more than 60 countries.

This year, the festival will bring over 60 performances by 40 dance troupes from 10 countries, including Lithuania, France, Brazil, Peru, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, involving over 400 participants.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 7 p.m. on June 7 at Haneulyeon Theater of Busan Cinema Center.

The National Dance Company of Korea's "My Portraits of Youth" and male percussion group Tago's "The Drum Shaman: The Sound of the Earth" will grace the stage for the opening ceremony. “My Portraits of Youth” presents our past experiences like a panorama movie, while "The Drum Shaman” embodies the sound of the land and life that awakens the earth's vitality.