[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Headquarters has recommended ------- operations at two rural branches that have been unprofitable for the past two years.

(A) suspending

(B) to suspend

(C) suspend

(D) suspended

해석

본사에서는 지난 2년간 이익이 없었던 지방 지점 두 곳의 운영을 중단할 것을 권고했다.

해설

동명사 채우기 문제

동명사를 목적어로 취하는 동사 recommend(recommended)의 목적어 자리가 비어 있으므로 동명사 (A) suspending이 정답이다.

어휘

headquarters 본사, 본부 operation 운영, 영업 unprofitable 이익이 없는, 수익을 못 내는

2. ------- the downturn in consumer spending, the commercial sector remains confident that demand will increase as the economy improves.

(A) Except

(B) Despite

(C) Because

(D) Unless

해석

소비자 지출의 감소에도 불구하고, 그 상업 분야는 경기가 호전됨에 따라 수요도 증가할 것이라고 여전히 확신한다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(the commercial sector)와 동사(remains), 보어(confident)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 ‘------- the downturn in consumer spending’은 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 거품구이므로 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 전치사 (A), (B)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘소비자 지출의 감소에도 불구하고, 그 상업 분야는 수요가 증가할 것이라고 확신한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (B) Despite(~에도 불구하고)가 정답이다. 부사절 접속사 (C)와 (D)는 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

downturn 감소, 하락 consumer spending 소비자 지출, 소비자 소비

commercial sector 상업 분야 confident 확신하는, 자신만만한 demand 수요, 요구

3. Donors have made a ------- contribution to the local community center so that the projects aimed at assisting the youth are sufficiently funded.

(A) perceptible

(B) significant

(C) convincing

(D) reliant

해석

청년들을 돕는 것을 목표로 하는 프로젝트에 자금이 충분히 제공될 수 있도록, 기부자들은 지역 주민회관에 상당한 기부를 했다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘자금이 충분히 제공될 수 있도록 기부자들은 상당한 기부를 했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘상당한, 현저한’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (B) significant가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) perceptible은 ‘인지할 수 있는’, (C) convincing은 ‘설득력 있는’, (D) reliant는 ‘의존하는'의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

make a contribution 기부하다 aimed at ~을 목표로 한 sufficiently 충분히, 충분할 만큼

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(A) / (B) / (B)

