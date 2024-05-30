Meet global ambassadors for Korean heritage

The Korea Heritage Service and Voluntary Agency Network of Korea hold a ceremony naming brand ambassadors to promote Korean heritage, at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul on Thursday. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

K-pop was only a trigger; ancient Korean history was the real pull, said Mutiara Chaerani, a 28-year-old Indonesian national who will mark four years living in Korea this August, a month after she wraps up her role as a global national heritage ambassador for Korean heritage.

“I’m just fascinated by the ancient Korean kingdoms like Goguryeo and mythologies associated with them,” Chaerani said of why she decided to promote Korean heritage as one of the 23 brand ambassadors, all foreign nationals, appointed by the Korea Heritage Service and Voluntary Agency Network of Korea at a ceremony in Seoul on Thursday.

Promoting Korean heritage, history and traditions in particular, has to take place no matter how much K-pop elevates the awareness of Korea, Chaerani added.

The state-run heritage agency and the NGO working on raising Korea’s global profile joined forces to launch the first group of ambassadors dedicated to such efforts in 2021.

Kim Seong-suk, called Jin Cheng-shu before she became a naturalized Korean in 2009, is the oldest brand ambassador. Kim, 49, has been living here in Korea since 2005, a year after meeting her Korean husband in China, where she was born and raised.

She gave up her Chinese citizenship to become a Korean national. Never has she regretted the decision, according to Kim, who said she had not “really known Korea” before coming to the country. She said that in China, she learned differently about Korea.

“For one, we were taught kimchi was part of Chinese culture,” Kim said, recalling what she believed were other misunderstandings from Chinese textbooks.

Fighting off such misconceptions as a brand ambassador would be rewarding, Kim added, noting letting them stand as they are “just wouldn’t be right.”

Still, younger brand ambassadors appeared more thrilled to feel recognized by Korea with a title they see as lasting.