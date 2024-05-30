Heal your mind, body in Jeju forest

Most Popular
-
1
Govt. to hire 1,000 med professors for national universities by 2027
-
2
How will Chey’s W1.3tr divorce settlement affect SK’s shareholding structure?
-
3
Ador CEO Min offers to reconcile with Hybe
-
4
N. Korea conducts GPS jamming attack for 3rd day
-
5
[Graphic News] Instagram overtakes Naver as 3rd most popular mobile app in S. Korea
-
6
48 African nations to join summit in Seoul next week
-
7
[Daniel DePetris] China’s message to Taiwan’s president
-
8
Talks on South Korea-Japan defense meeting in Singapore enter final stage
-
9
ADOR shareholders' meeting retains CEO Min, appoints 3 new board members from Hybe
-
10
Politician charged with wrongful arrest of 'illegal immigrants'
Heal your mind, body in Jeju forestBy Lee Si-jin
Published : June 1, 2024 - 16:00
SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island -- From palm trees to black basalt stone walls, South Korea’s southern island of Jeju mesmerizes both local and overseas holidaymakers with beautiful nature that differs from that found on the rest of the Korean Peninsula.
However, changes in Korean travel trends have led many Jeju visitors to opt for tours of unique cafes and restaurants offering the island’s specialties, as well as Instagrammable attractions like The Snoopy Garden or Osulloc Tea Museum, over immersing themselves in Jeju's natural surroundings.
On Jeju Island, you will find many defunct volcanic cones called "oreum" dotting the landscape, easy-to-walk trails as well as iconic sites such as Seongsan Ilchulbong, from which you can watch the sun rise. One caveat is that many of these spots are often crowded with visitors.
If relaxing in a tranquil atmosphere and finding inner peace is your top priority, WE Hotel, a premium, wellness-themed resort located in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, is an ideal place to stay.
The resort, a 40-minute drive from Jeju International Airport, is a hidden gem that is set on the renowned Hallasan, the country's highest mountain.
“Jeju Island was the most popular vacation spot for Koreans many years ago. It was an ideal place to go for an emotional escape from hectic city life, to take care of oneself and relax in serene nature. But, I find it’s a little bit difficult to get this chance nowadays, as many parts of the island are filled with holidaymakers from around the world,” Kim Hwa-sook, a Busan-based housewife in her 60s, told The Korea Herald on May 20.
“Still, this hotel is surrounded by UNESCO-listed Hallasan's lush forest. It helps me to keep away from smartphones or TV and take in this beautiful nature,” Kim added, explaining why she is visiting WE Hotel for the third time.
As soon as the hotel's guests step outside its lobby lounge, the 694,000-square-meter forest -- almost three times the size of Seoul's World Cup Stadium -- greets them with the chirping of mountain birds from all sides.
The walking trail surrounded by trees and flowers -- including camellias, Jeju azaleas, hydrangeas, pine trees and Japanese cedars -- is a must-visit area to feel the pleasant air.
While the shade of the trees offers a cool escape, the blooming brightly seasonal flowers are a feast for the eyes.
Haeam Forest, one of the two forests located near the parking lot of the WE Hotel, is perfect for a light stroll. Holidaymakers can explore the cypress areas, a small lake featuring a waterfall and an open field.
For those who want to take a deeper peek into the nature of Hallasan, Dorae Forest has a walking trail on a slight incline that is suitable for hiking. Nighttime visits are prohibited as there is no light.
Early risers can enjoy “Forest Story,” a 40-minute private forest tour with a guide who explains the lesser-known stories about Jeju's trees, flowers and wildlife.
The program is held every day at 9:10 a.m.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US, Japan condemn N.Korea launches, reaffirm peninsula denuclearization goal
-
Seoul defense chief accuses Russia of using North Korean weapons in Ukraine attack
-
N. Korea continues GPS jamming attack for 4th day