Heal your mind, body in Jeju forest

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island -- From palm trees to black basalt stone walls, South Korea’s southern island of Jeju mesmerizes both local and overseas holidaymakers with beautiful nature that differs from that found on the rest of the Korean Peninsula.

However, changes in Korean travel trends have led many Jeju visitors to opt for tours of unique cafes and restaurants offering the island’s specialties, as well as Instagrammable attractions like The Snoopy Garden or Osulloc Tea Museum, over immersing themselves in Jeju's natural surroundings.

On Jeju Island, you will find many defunct volcanic cones called "oreum" dotting the landscape, easy-to-walk trails as well as iconic sites such as Seongsan Ilchulbong, from which you can watch the sun rise. One caveat is that many of these spots are often crowded with visitors.

If relaxing in a tranquil atmosphere and finding inner peace is your top priority, WE Hotel, a premium, wellness-themed resort located in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, is an ideal place to stay.

The resort, a 40-minute drive from Jeju International Airport, is a hidden gem that is set on the renowned Hallasan, the country's highest mountain.