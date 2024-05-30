[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches summer package ‘Au Soleil’

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, Marriott International’s premium brand in central Seoul, offers the relaxing staycation experience “Au Soleil Package” for the summer season.

This promotion includes a one-night stay either in a deluxe king or deluxe double room, free breakfast buffet at La Palette Paris -- the hotel’s restaurant -- and gelatos at Lumiere -- the lobby lounge and bar -- for two guests.

Guests have free use of the hotel's indoor swimming pool and fitness center as well.

The package presents the hotel’s signature beach towel as a special gift.

Priced from 492,000 won, the “Au Soleil Package” will be available from Saturday to Oct. 31.

WE Hotel presents new summer delicacy

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, is serving South Korea’s favorite iced dessert “bingsu,” featuring Jeju Hallabong and millet rice cake -- two popular Jeju specialties.

Bingsu is a national summer delicacy made with shaved ice, milk and condensed milk, and is often topped with sweetened red beans or fruits.

This bingsu is decorated with a Dolhareubang-shaped black sesame seed and vanilla ice cream as well.

The dessert will be available every day from Saturday to Aug. 31 at the lobby lounge. It costs 45,000 won.

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils wellness promotion

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, offers an opportunity to experience a Korean-style wellness program from June 5 to Aug. 31.

The upcoming promotion includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, free breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant The Market Kitchen, a yoga pillow set, a free sauna visit for two guests, Talitha Koum’s towel, body cleanser and balm.

Talitha Koum is the first South Korean premium vegan beauty brand.

The package is priced from 750,000 won.

Rolling Hills Hotel celebrates ‘Family Month’ with merry-go-round

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is running a special merry-go-round package for families until June 16.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in a standard room, a free breakfast buffet with seasonal ingredients, access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center and tickets for the merry-go-round.

The package is priced from 236,000 won for two adults and one child.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils bingsu menu

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a new bingsu menu for this summer until Sept. 30.

Bingsu is a popular summer dessert made with shaved ice.

Guests can taste two types of bingsu -- honey red bean and apple mango -- at Caffe, the hotel’s cafe on the ground floor.

While the honey red bean bingsu costs 66,000 won, the apple mango bingsu is priced at 77,000 won.

It is available every day from noon to 7 p.m.