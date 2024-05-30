[Well-curated] Fruity gelato, palace library and cat exhibition

Gnocchi Bar turns into summer fruit market

Gnocchi Bar, a restaurant specializing in gnocchi in Hannam-dong, central Seoul that opened in 2018, has introduced a new seasonal menu, turning the store into a summer fruit market.

Under the new theme, the restaurant is decorated with lemons, oranges, dragon fruit and pottery.

The new menu includes light brunch choices including: strawberry burrata salad, corn basil soup, sweet potato gnocchi and gno-bokki, which is gnocchi served like tteokbokki.

The gno-bokki is made with pumpkin gnocchi, which neutralizes the spicy kick of the tteokbokki sauce, along with fried fish cake as topping.

The restaurant also offers additive-free gelato in a wide variety of fruit flavors -- such as lemon, rambutan, passion fruit, mango, orange, kiwi and strawberry -- served inside pieces of real fruit.

The lemon gelato with a hint of yogurt flavor is perfect for beating the summer heat.

The summer season menu is available until the second week of August.

Gnocchi Bar

41, Hannam-daero 20-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul