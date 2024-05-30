[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

(US)

Opened May 22

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by George Miller

A young Furiosa (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), left only with fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year-long vengeful journey home.

“Following”

(South Korea)

Opened May 15

Mystery Thriller

Directed by Kim Se-hwi

Real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae (Byun Yo-han) has a strange, if not perverse, habit of peeping into other people’s lives. Whether it is a neighbor or a client at his office, he thinks nothing is wrong with his secretive life as a voyeur.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

(US)

Opened May 15

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Wes Ball

A young ape goes on a journey many years after the reign of Caesar, following the War for the Planet of the Apes. Now this journey, which questions everything he’s been taught about the past, can determine the future for apes and humans alike.

“The Roundup: Punishment”

(South Korea)

Opened April 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Heo Myung-haeng

Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).