[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Blooms, evergreens at Vicheollin

Vicheollin is a theme park in Jeju where go-karting comes with flower beds of hydrangea, vervain and trumpet vine -- all available through July 20.

The park boasts “gotjawal,” literally meaning a forest bush, as well as a smaller park of evergreens for those seeking a secluded escape from the stress of city life.

Admission for adults is 17,000 won, with the price for minors at 16,000 or 15,000 won, and seniors 15,000 won. The park is open from 8:40 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more info, go to vicheollin.com/index.php.

Wonju Sogeumsan Grand Valley

Prepare yourself before looking down. The Sogeumsan Suspension Bridge in Wonju, Gangwon Province, is the longest pedestrian bridge in Korea, running 200 meters suspended across a canyon.

The Night of Light Show will take place at Sogeumsan, with a fountain show and installations dotting the mountain in a kaleidoscope of colors. The show runs through Oct. 27 on Saturdays, Sundays and the Chuseok holiday.

The Wonju Sogeumsan Grand Valley is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission for ages 13 and above is 3,000 won. Find details at cms.wfmc.kr.

Blooms on Jara Island

A festival of spring blooms will take place on Gapyeong County’s Jara Island in Gyeonggi Province through June 16.

At the Namdo Flower Garden on the island famous for its annual jazz festival, poppies are about to bloom with Chinese violet cresses already nearing their peak. The yellow canola flowers add vivid color to the garden.

The garden is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and admission is 7,000 won with 5,000 won returned in vouchers that can be used at nearby restaurants, cafes and shops. Check out gptour.go.kr for updates.

Garden show along Han River

The Seoul International Garden Show 2024 is running through Oct. 8, at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu.

For free, anyone can stroll into the park, divided into different gardens arranged by participants ranging from citizens to companies to artists, all of them demonstrating the theme “Seoul, Green Vibe.”

The park is open from noon to 7:00 p.m. until August, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from September to October. Find details at festival.seoul.go.kr.

Festivities on Jamsu Bridge

Festivities are taking place on the Jamsu Bridge near Banpo Hangang Park every Sunday until June 23.

Available between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. are classical music concerts, food trucks and flea markets. Tents will be set up on the bridge overlooking the Han River, with spots open to those who make online reservations. A rainbow fountain show is also scheduled at night.

You can find the latest schedule for the festivities at festa-ddooddoo.com.