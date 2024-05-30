Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors

    Concerns raised over S. Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors
  2. 2

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea

    [Feature] Ignorance about Africa still rampant in Korea
  3. 3

    UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea

    UAE becomes 1st Arab country to sign free trade pact with S. Korea
  4. 4

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns

    Spate of Army deaths sparks safety concerns
  5. 5

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote

    Special counsel bill on death of Marine fails to pass in Assembly revote
  1. 6

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president

    S. Korean biz leaders meet with UAE president
  2. 7

    Hyundai Motor hires ex-Porsche engineer to lead high-performance push

    Hyundai Motor hires ex-Porsche engineer to lead high-performance push
  3. 8

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report

    Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report
  4. 9

    Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike

    Samsung Electronics union declares first-ever strike
  5. 10

    Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions

    Cheap shot? Soju by the glass gets mixed reactions
ssg
소아쌤

National Assembly begins new 4-year term

By Yonhap

Published : May 30, 2024 - 09:59

    • Link copied

A plenary session of the National Assembly is held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) A plenary session of the National Assembly is held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly kicked off a new four-year term Thursday as the rival parties are tasked with addressing thorny issues unresolved during the previous parliament, including a bill on a Marine's death last year.

The opposition bloc, led by the main opposition Democratic Party, dominates the 300-member parliament with 192 seats, while the ruling People Power Party holds 108 seats.

The National Assembly will hold its first plenary session next Wednesday to elect a new speaker.

Concerns have grown over whether the rival parties will successfully cooperate in dealing with pending issues, including a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death last year that failed to pass the previous National Assembly.

The Democratic Party has vowed to reintroduce the bill, which calls for the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations President Yoon Suk Yeol's office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the military's probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.

The ruling bloc has opposed the bill, citing the need to first see the results of an ongoing investigation by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

The rival parties are also expected to clash over the chairmanship of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, a key Assembly panel that has the power to approve bills before they are put to a plenary vote.

The Democratic Party took the legislative committee chair in the first half of the 21st National Assembly term, followed by the People Power Party in the second half. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines