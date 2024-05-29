NewJeans shares stories of band life and fans with British magazine

NewJeans on the cover of The Face magazine's summer issue (The Face)

Popular K-pop girl band NewJeans talked about their band life and fans in an exclusive interview with a British monthly magazine, The Face in the June edition published Wednesday.

“It’s helped us learn a lot about each other and grow very close. To me, it feels like being on a school trip, but a very extended one, with a bunch of friends,” NewJeans member Hanni said of living together as a band.

On the unwavering devotion of their fan base, another member Minji said, “We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our fans worldwide; it's what drives us to keep pushing boundaries and creating music that resonates with people on a deeper level.”

Haerin spoke about the main lesson she has learnt since joining the band in 2022.

“Enjoying the moment when you can. It can be tough to find that in certain situations, but I strive to become someone who knows how to make the most of it when it’s time to have fun,” NewJeans member Haerin said.

The issue also features an interview with model of the moment Alex Consani, a conversation between Little Simz and Erykah Badu. Rapper, producer and songwriter Skepta is featured answering questions from his fans.

The Face is an integrated, multi-channel platform that features music, fashion, sports, politics and the arts.