[김대균의 영어산책] 단어가 외워지지 않을 때 어찌할까?

리스닝이 되지 않을 때나 아무리 들어도 잘 안 들리는 경우 어찌할까? 이런 고민은 나이가 들수록 더 심해진다. 남성의 경우 군대를 다녀오면서 언어 감각이 다소 둔해질 수 있다. 술과 담배도 영향을 준다. 건강이 좋지 않아지면 집중력과 함께 암기력이 떨어질 수 있다. 필자는 최근 예봉산을 올라갔다. 해발고도가 680m 정도 밖에 안되지만 오르막길이 많아 오르기 힘든 산이다. 오랜만에 하는 등산이었다. 등산은 목소리 회복에도 좋고 혈액순환 개선에 도움을 주어 기억력이 좋아지게 한다. 새로 일을 시작하려는 도전 정신도 생기게 한다. 독자 여러분 중에 어린 학생들은 그냥 암기하면 된다. 그러나 다소 늦게 영어를 시작하시거나 오랜만에 영어를 하시는 분들은 걷기 운동을 하시면서 영어 공부를 하는 것을 권장 드린다. 확실히 암기력에 도움이 될 것이다.

1. sabbatical leave (안식 휴가): "She took a sabbatical leave to travel the world." (그녀는 세계여행을 위해 안식 휴가를 받았다.)

2. an interim report (중간 보고): "The interim report will be reviewed next week." (중간 보고서는 다음 주에 검토될 것이다.)

3. curbside pickup (커브사이드[도로변] 픽업): "We offer curbside pickup for online orders." (우리는 온라인 주문에 대해 커브사이드[도로변] 픽업을 제공합니다.)

4. rave (극찬하다): "Critics rave about the new restaurant in town." (비평가들은 새로 생긴 레스토랑을 극찬하고 있다.) cf. rave reviews(격찬)

5. procurement (조달): "The procurement of new equipment is essential for the project." (프로젝트에 새로운 장비 조달은 필수적이다.)

6. overturn (뒤집다): "The appeal court can overturn the decision." (항소 법원은 그 결정을 뒤집을 수 있다.)

7. observe anniversary (국경일을 준수하다, 기념하다): "We observe the anniversary of our independence with a parade." (우리는 독립 기념일을 퍼레이드로 기념한다.)

8. apprise (알리다=inform): "They will apprise you of any changes to the schedule." (그들은 일정 변경 사항을 당신에게 알릴 것이다.) cf. appraise(평가하다)

9. layover (단기 체류): "We had a four-hour layover in Dubai." (우리는 두바이에서 4시간 동안 머물렀다.)

10. engrave (새기다): "Her initials were engraved on the bracelet." (그녀의 이니셜이 팔찌에 새겨져 있었다.)

11. pending (미결인, 임박한): "The contract is still pending approval." (그 계약은 아직 승인 대기 중이다.)

12. seamlessly (이음매 없이, 균일하게): "The new system integrates seamlessly with our existing software." (새로운 시스템은 기존 소프트웨어와 이음매 없이 부드럽고 원활하게 통합된다.)

13. even so (그렇기는 하지만): "It was raining, but even so, we went for a hike." (비가 왔지만, 그렇기는 해도 우리는 하이킹을 갔다.)

14. dispatch (보내다, 발송하다): "The package was dispatched yesterday." (그 소포는 어제 발송되었다.)

15. abruptly (갑자기): "The meeting ended abruptly." (회의는 갑자기 끝났다.)

16. reel in (관심을 유발하다): "The advertisement is designed to reel in new customers." (그 광고는 새로운 고객들의 관심을 유발하도록 디자인되었다.)

17. at a later date (나중에): "We will address this issue at a later date." (우리는 이 문제를 나중에 다룰 것이다.)

18. significantly better (훨씬 더 나은): "The new model is significantly better than the old one." (새 모델이 구 모델보다 훨씬 더 낫다.)

19. revere (숭배하다): "He is revered as a hero." (그는 영웅으로 숭배받고 있다.)

20. mix-up (혼동, 착오): "There was a mix-up with our reservations." (우리 예약에 착오가 있었다.)

21. respective (각각의): "They returned to their respective homes after the meeting." (그들은 회의 후 각각의 집으로 돌아갔다.)

22. aviation (항공): "She works in the aviation industry." (그녀는 항공 산업에서 일한다.)

23. confide (비밀을 털어놓다): "She confided in me about her fears." (그녀는 자신의 두려움에 대해 나에게 털어놓았다.)

24. redundant (정리 해고당한): "He was made redundant due to company restructuring." (그는 회사 구조조정으로 정리 해고되었다.)

25. bend (구부리다): "He bent down to tie his shoes." (그는 신발 끈을 묶기 위해 몸을 구부렸다.)

26. push a lawn mower (잔디 깎는 기계를 밀다): "He spent the afternoon pushing a lawn mower." (그는 오후 내내 잔디 깎는 기계를 밀었다.)

27. scrub (닦다, 박박 문지르다): "She scrubbed the floors clean." (그녀는 바닥을 깨끗이 닦았다.)

28. dock (부두): "The boat is anchored at the dock." (배는 부두에 정박해 있다.)

29. informal (비공식적인): "We had an informal meeting at the cafe." (우리는 카페에서 비공식 회의를 가졌다.)

30. proprietor (사업주, 소유주): "He is the proprietor of a local bookstore." (그는 지역 서점의 소유주다.)

31. nominate (추천하다, 임명하다): "She was nominated for the award." (그녀는 그 상 후보로 지명되었다.)

32. assorted (갖가지의): "The box contains assorted chocolates." (그 상자에는 갖가지 초콜릿이 들어 있다.)

33. out of shape (상태가 좋지 않은): "I need to exercise more; I'm really out of shape." (나는 운동을 더 해야 해, 몸 상태가 정말 좋지 않아.)