[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Are you sure you can get this dress made in time?

B: I’m confident _________________.

(a) finished it

(b) it can finish

(c) I can finish it

(d) of it finishing

해석

A: 너 정말 이 드레스를 제시간에 만들 수 있겠니?

B: 난 그것을 끝낼 수 있다고 자신해.

해설

that이 생략된 명사절 채우기

confident는 that절을 목적어로 취하는 형용사이므로, 빈칸 뒤는 명사절 that이 이끄는 완전한 절이 와야 한다. 목적어를 이끄는 that은 생략할 수 있으므로, that이 생략되고 주어와 동사가 있는 완전한 절이 온 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘난 그것을 끝낼 수 있다고 자신해’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, (c) I can finish it이 정답이다.

어휘

in time 제시간에, 시간에 맞춰 confident 자신감 있는, 확신하는

2.

A: You haven’t smoked in a week? That’s great!

B: Thanks, but I wonder _______________ for good.

(a) if the smoking can stop

(b) if smoking I can stop

(c) if I can stop smoking

(d) to stop smoking if

해석

A: 네가 1주일 동안 담배를 피우지 않았다고? 그거 대단한데!

B: 고마워, 하지만 내가 영원히 담배를 끊을 수 있을지 모르겠어.

해설

명사절 자리 채우기

타동사 wonder의 목적어 자리가 비어 있으므로, ‘명사절 접속사 + 주어 + 동사’의 명사절 어순을 올바로 따른 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. if절이 ‘내가 담배를 끊을 수 있을지 모르겠다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, (c) if I can stop smoking이 정답이다.

어휘

wonder ~일지 모르겠다, 궁금해하다 for good 영원히

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. ________________ much of the world as a flight attendant for thirty years, Ashley decided it was time to retire.

(a) Saw

(b) Seen

(c) Having seen

(d) To be seeing

해석

Ashley는 30년 동안 비행기 승무원으로서 세계의 많은 곳을 보아 왔기 때문에 이제 은퇴할 때가 되었다고 결정했다.

해설

분사구문 자리 채우기

주어(Ashley), 동사(decided), 목적어(it ~ to retire)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 빈칸 뒤에는 목적어(much of the world)만 왔으므로, 목적어를 가질 수 있으며 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사 (b), (c) 와 to 부정사 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘Ashley는 비행기 승무원으로서 세계의 많은 곳을 보아 왔기 때문에’라는 ‘이유’의 의미가 되는 것이 자연스럽기 때문에 ‘이유’를 나타내는 분사구문이 되어야 하며, ‘세계의 많은 곳을 본’ 시점이 ‘은퇴할’ 시점보다 이전이므로, 분사구문의 완료형 (c) Having seen이 정답이다. 참고로, 분사구문의 완료형(Having p.p.)은 주절의 동사보다 이전의 시점에 일어난 일을 나타낸다는 것을 알아둔다.

어휘

flight attendant 비행기 승무원 retire 은퇴하다

4. At yesterday’s meeting, each of the company’s directors ___________ open-minded about giving an opinion on the possible merger.

(a) was

(b) were

(c) has to be

(d) were being

해석

어제 회의에서, 각 회사의 임원진들은 합병 가능성에 대한 의견을 개진하는 것에 열린 마음을 가지고 있었다.

해설

수량 표현을 포함한 주어에 수 일치하는 동사 채우기

문장의 주어(each of the company’s directors)에 단수 취급하는 수량 표현 each가 쓰였으므로, 주어에 수 일치하는 단수 동사 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 과거 표현(yesterday’s meeting)이 왔으므로, 과거 시제 (a) was가 정답이다.

어휘

director 임원진 open-minded 열린 마음을 가진, 허심탄회한

possible merger 합병 가능성

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California will experience dry conditions much sooner than usual this year.

(b) They say that this could be one of the worst droughts in California since 1976.

(c) Concerning that wildfires might become more frequent, fire officials have urged residents to be alert.

(d) Precautionary measures such as brush-clearing operations have also been undertaken around the state.

해석

(a) 산림화재방재국에 따르면, 캘리포니아는 이번 해에 예년보다 훨씬 빨리 건조한 날씨를 경험할 것입니다.

(b) 그들은 이번이 1976년 이후 캘리포니아 최악의 가뭄 중 하나가 될 수도 있다고 말합니다.

(c) 산불이 훨씬 잦아질 것을 우려한 소방 당국은 주민들에게 조심하도록 당부하였습니다.

(d) 주 근처에서는 이미 덤불 제거 활동과 같은 예방 조치들이 시작되었습니다.

해설

분사 자리에 전치사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 전치사 Concerning이 오면 틀리다. ‘산불이 훨씬 잦아질 것을 우려한 소방 당국은 주민들에게 조심하도록 당부하였다’라는 문맥이므로, 전치사 Concerning이 ‘~을 우려한’이라는 의미의 형용사 Concerned로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) Concerning that wildfires might become more frequent, fire officials have urged residents to be alert가 정답이다.

어휘

drought 가뭄 wildfire 산불, 들불 urge 당부하다, 강력히 권고하다

alert 조심하는, 방심하지 않는 precautionary 예방의 brush 덤불

undertake 시작하다, 착수하다

정답

(c) / (c) / (c) / (a) / (c) Concerning → Concerned

