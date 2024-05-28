SK C&C, Hana team up to develop smart battery plant machines

SK Inc. C&C's Digital Factory business division head Harvey Kim (fifth from left), Hana Technology Chief Sales Marketing Officer Lee In-sik(sixth from left), and other officials pose for a photo after signing an MOU on smart machine development at the company's headquarters, SK u-tower, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, in Gyeonggi-do on Tuesday. (SK Inc. C&C)

SK Inc. C&C, an IT solutions unit of SK Group, said Tuesday that it inked a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop plant machines tailored for secondary battery manufacturing with Hana Technology, a local equipment maker, eyeing exports to North America and Europe.

Hana’s key equipment will be supplied to be transformed by using SK’s digital factory operation know-how and other advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and big data.

The machines will be capable of real-time data collection and analysis, detecting product defects and equipment malfunctions, and improving quality and operational efficiency overall.

Before the formal agreement, both parties confirmed their collaboration's efficacy by testing SK’s AI+Edge Technology for Hana’s equipment.

The two firms aim to develop comprehensive smart machines that can be deployed immediately for battery plants.

Their partnership will start first on the stacking equipment for anode and cathode materials, one of the most key equipment for battery making.

They plan to export these machines to Hana’s global clients, especially in North America and Europe, with pilot line projects set to be carried out with carmakers.

“Transforming our process equipment to smart machines will allow us to provide customers with high-quality, high-yield products and services. We will actively support secondary battery companies struggling with chasm, helping them use data to improve their processes and become game changers in the market,” said Hana Technology Chief Sales Marketing Officer Lee In-sik.

“By integrating secondary battery production equipment, we aim to enhance production efficiency and establish a safer manufacturing environment,” said Harvey Kim, head of SK Inc. C&C’s Digital Factory Business Division. “Together, we plan to aggressively target global secondary battery production sites, creating a new successful export model for digital factories.”