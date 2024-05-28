SK C&C, Hana team up to develop smart battery plant machines

Most Popular
-
1
Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
-
2
South Korea confirms North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failed
-
3
South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
-
4
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
-
5
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
6
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
7
S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister
-
8
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
9
Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
-
10
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
SK C&C, Hana team up to develop smart battery plant machinesBy Park Se-ra
Published : May 28, 2024 - 14:30
SK Inc. C&C, an IT solutions unit of SK Group, said Tuesday that it inked a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop plant machines tailored for secondary battery manufacturing with Hana Technology, a local equipment maker, eyeing exports to North America and Europe.
Hana’s key equipment will be supplied to be transformed by using SK’s digital factory operation know-how and other advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and big data.
The machines will be capable of real-time data collection and analysis, detecting product defects and equipment malfunctions, and improving quality and operational efficiency overall.
Before the formal agreement, both parties confirmed their collaboration's efficacy by testing SK’s AI+Edge Technology for Hana’s equipment.
The two firms aim to develop comprehensive smart machines that can be deployed immediately for battery plants.
Their partnership will start first on the stacking equipment for anode and cathode materials, one of the most key equipment for battery making.
They plan to export these machines to Hana’s global clients, especially in North America and Europe, with pilot line projects set to be carried out with carmakers.
“Transforming our process equipment to smart machines will allow us to provide customers with high-quality, high-yield products and services. We will actively support secondary battery companies struggling with chasm, helping them use data to improve their processes and become game changers in the market,” said Hana Technology Chief Sales Marketing Officer Lee In-sik.
“By integrating secondary battery production equipment, we aim to enhance production efficiency and establish a safer manufacturing environment,” said Harvey Kim, head of SK Inc. C&C’s Digital Factory Business Division. “Together, we plan to aggressively target global secondary battery production sites, creating a new successful export model for digital factories.”
More from Headlines
-
S. Korean military finds wreckage of NK’s 2nd spy satellite in sea
-
Assembly to revote on special probe bill over Marine's death
-
S. Korea flies fighters near border over N. Korean spy satellite alarm