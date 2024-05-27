[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈기후, 환경, 자연〉

1. dank [dǽŋk] 습한

서늘하고 축축한 장소를 표현하는 단어로 부정적인 느낌을 지닌다.

From their early beginnings working out of a makeshift office in a dark and dank basement, the software engineers eventually developed a revolutionary program that would change the landscape of the computer industry.

그 소프트웨어 엔지니어들은 컴컴하고 눅눅한 지하 임시 사무실에서 사업을 시작해서 결국 컴퓨터 산업계의 판도를 바꿀 혁신적인 프로 그램을 개발해냈다.

● 날이 저물자 길을 잃은 두 탐험가는 축축한 동굴에서 하루를 보낼 수밖에 없었다.

The two explorers, who lost their way after sunset, had to stay the night in a dank cave.

2. lagoon [ləɡúːn] 석호

lake와 어원이 같은 단어로, ‘석호’를 뜻한다.

A lagoon is a lake formed by the build-up of sandbanks along shallow coastal waters.

석호는 수심이 얕은 해안을 따라 모래톱이 쌓이면서 형성된 호수이다.

● 경포대 옆에 한국에서 가장 큰 석호 중 하나인 경포호가 있다.

Right next to Gyeongpo Beach, you will find Gyeongpo Lake, one of the largest lagoons in Korea.

3. muggy [mʌ́ɡi] 무더운, 덥고 습한

습도가 높으면서 더운 것을 표현하는 단어다.

The most muggy month in Korea is August, during which one can break a sweat within five minutes of stepping outside.

한국에서 가장 덥고 습한 달은 8월인데 그때는 밖에 나가서 5분만 있어도 땀이 날 정도다.

● 습지의 여름은 무덥고 모기가 많다.

Summertime by the swamps is muggy, and the air is filled with mosquitoes.

4. nippy [nípi] 날씨가 다소 쌀쌀한

아주 추운 날씨를 표현하는 것은 아니고, 다소 쌀쌀한 느낌을 전달할 때 적합한 단어다.

Few things are as warming as a shot of soju on a nippy winter night.

쌀쌀한 겨울밤에 소주 한 잔만큼 따뜻하게 해주는 것은 없다.

● 봄이지만 밤에는 아직 쌀쌀하다.

Spring is here to stay, but it is still nippy at night.

5. pristine [prístiːn] 자연 그대로의 오염되지 않은, 아주 깨끗한

‘원시적’이라는 뜻을 지닌 primitive와 어원이 같다. 태고적 순수함을 지닐 정도로 깨끗하고 새로운 것을 표현한다.

We woke to find a pristine field of snow outside the window with not a single footprint or blemish in sight.

아침에 일어나니 창밖으로 발자국 하나 흠집 하나 없는 순백의 눈밭이 보였다.

● 비무장지대는 1953년 휴전 이후 자연 그대로의 상태를 유지하고 있다.

The Korean DMZ has remained in a pristine state since the ceasefire in 1953.

6. puddle [pʌ́dl] 웅덩이

특히 비 온 후에 생기는 물웅덩이를 말한다.

After the rain, Christina stepped off the curb into a puddle and soaked her entire shoe.

비가 온 후에 보도에서 미끄러져서 물웅덩이에 빠지는 바람에 크리스티나는 신발이 다 젖었다.

● 비포장도로에는 빗물 웅덩이가 많았다.

There were a lot of puddles of rainwater on the unpaved road.

7. seismic [sáizmik] 지진의

지진과 관련된 것을 표현하는 형용사인데, 비유적으로 ‘큰 파장을 불러일으킨다’는 의미로도 쓰인다. 지진계는 seismograph 혹은 seismometer라고 하지만 진도를 표현할 때에는 Richter scale이라는 말을 쓴다. 예를 들어 an earthquake measuring five on the Richter scale은 ‘진도 5의 지진’이라는 뜻이다.

The new tablet computer may signify a seismic shift in the way people connect to the Internet, read books and magazines and watch movies.

새로운 태블릿 컴퓨터는 인터넷에 연결하고, 책과 잡지를 읽고, 영화를 보는 방식의 획기적인 전환을 의미할 수도 있다.

● 두 지진파 중에 S파가 P파보다 훨씬 치명적이다.

Of the two seismic waves, S-wave is more devastating than P-wave.

8. sweltering [swéltəriŋ] 찌는 듯한

매우 더운 날씨를 표현하는 단어다. ‘태워버리다’라는 뜻의 scorch도 더운 날씨를 표현할 때 쓰는데, It’s a real scorcher.라고 하면 마치 태워버릴 듯 날이 매우 덥다는 뜻이다.

David walked in the sweltering desert heat, knowing that if he didn’t find water soon he'd be in trouble.

찌는 듯한 사막의 더위 속을 걸으며 데이비드는 빨리 물을 찾아내지 않으면 곤란하다는 것을 알고 있었다.

● 찌는듯한 더위로 많은 사람들이 탈진했다.

The sweltering heat resulted in many people suffering from heat exhaustion.