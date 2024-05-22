[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Is it true Yuki was on the national team?

B: Yeah. Before _________ a P.E. teacher, she played professional softball.

(a) become

(b) became

(c) becoming

(d) to become

해석

A: Yuki가 국가 대표팀에 있었던 게 사실이야?

B: 응. 체육 선생이 되기 전에, 그녀는 프로 소프트볼 선수였어.

해설

올바른 형태의 분사구문 채우기

주어(she), 동사(played), 목적어(professional softball)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, Before ______ a P.E. teacher는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 부사절 접속사(Before)로 시작하며, 빈칸 뒤에는 목적어(a P.E. teacher)만 왔으므로, 빈칸 이하에는 주어와 동사를 겸하여 부사절 역할을 하는 분사구문이 와야 한다. 따라서 분사구문을 완성하는 과거분사 (a)와 현재분사 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어 she와 보기의 동사 become이 ‘그녀가 체육 선생이 되다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (c) becoming이 정답이다.

어휘

national team 국가 대표팀 P.E. (physical education) 체육

2.

A: I think our company is doing well despite the recession.

B: Yeah, but _______________ we have fallen on hard times.

(a) no escaping there that

(b) that is no escaping that

(c) no escaping is that

(d) there is no escaping that

해석

A: 난 우리 회사가 불황에도 불구하고 잘하고 있다고 생각해.

B: 응, 하지만 우리가 불경기에 빠졌다는 것은 피할 수 없지.

해설

‘there+동사+진짜 주어’ 구문 채우기

모든 보기 마지막에 명사절 접속사 that이 있으므로, 빈칸 이하(we have fallen on hard times)는 that절임을 알 수 있다. 따라서 문장에 that절만 있고 주어와 동사가 없으므로, 주어와 동사를 포함하고 있는 (b), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘우리가 불경기에 빠지는 것을 피할 길은 없다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, that 이하의 긴 주어를 there가 대신하여 ‘there+동사(is)+진짜 주어’의 올바른 어순으로 온 (d) there is no escaping that이 정답이다.

어휘

recession 불황 fall on 빠지다 hard times 불경기 escape 피하다, 벗어나다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. _____________ impressed Nancy about the play was its well-written script.

(a) Which

(b) What

(c) Whichever

(d) Whoever

해석

연극에서 Nancy에게 깊은 인상을 남겨준 것은 잘 쓰여진 대본이었다.

해설

명사절 접속사 채우기

빈칸 이하의 절(___ ~ the play)이 ‘연극에서 Nancy에게 깊은 인상을 남겨준 것’이라는 의미의 주어가 되어야 하므로, ‘(어떤) 것, 무엇’이라는 뜻을 가지면서 대상의 범위가 특정하게 정해져 있지 않을 때 사용하는 명사절 접속사 (b) What이 정답이다. (A) Which는 대상의 범위가 특정하게 정해져 있을 때 사용하며, (C) Whichever와 (D) Whoever는 ‘무엇이든’, ‘누구든’이라는 의미로 어색한 문맥이 된다.

어휘

impress 깊은 인상을 남기다, 감동시키다 well-written 잘 쓰여진, 훌륭하게 짜인

script 대본

4. Andy was feeling hungry, so __________________________________________.

(a) some sandwiches he made himself

(b) some sandwiches he himself made

(c) to himself he made some sandwiches

(d) he made himself some sandwiches

해석

Andy는 배가 고파서, 자신을 위한 샌드위치를 좀 만들었다.

해설

등위접속사 뒤 절 채우기

빈칸 앞에 등위접속사(so)가 왔으며, 이 접속사는 앞 절(Andy was feeling hungry)과 빈칸을 대등하게 연결하고 있으므로, ‘주어+동사+목적어’가 포함된 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 동사로 목적어 두 개를 취하는 4형식 동사 make가 왔으므로, ‘간접 목적어(himself)+직접 목적어(some sandwiches)’의 순서로 올바르게 표현한 (d) he made himself some sandwiches가 정답이다.

어휘

hungry 배가 고픈

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A common laboratory test ordered by doctors is the complete blood count, or CBC.

(b) This test is used to measure blood components, that can help doctors diagnose a patient’s condition.

(c) Basically, a CBC determines the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

(d) For instance, a low white count could mean there is an infection, while a low red count often indicates anemia.

해석

(a) 의사들에 의해 지시되는 일반적인 검사는 완전 혈구 측정, 즉 CBC이다.

(b) 이 검사는 피의 구성 요소들을 측정하는 데 쓰이며, 이는 의사들이 환자의 상태를 진단하는 데 도움을 줄 수 있다.

(c) 기본적으로, CBC는 적혈구 세포, 백혈구 세포, 그리고 혈소판의 수를 알아낸다.

(d) 예를 들어, 낮은 백혈구 수치는 병균 감염이 있다는 것을 의미할 수도 있는 반면에, 낮은 적혈구 수치는 종종 빈혈의 징후를 나타낸다.

해설

적절하지 않은 관계대명사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 관계대명사 that이 오면 틀리다. 이 문장은 주어(This test)와 동사(is used)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 콤마 이하는 수식어 거품이다. 선행사가 앞 문장 전체이므로, 계속적 용법으로 쓰이면서 절 전체를 선행사로 받고 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 관계대명사 which가 문장에 와야 하기 때문에 (b)의 that이 which로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) This test is used to measure blood components, that can help doctors diagnose a patient’s condition이 정답이다.

어휘

complete blood count 완전 혈구 측정 component 구성 요소 diagnose 진단하다

platelet 혈소판 count 수치, 계산 infection 병균 감염 anemia 빈혈

indicate ~의 징후를 나타내다, 필요로 하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (d) / (b) / (d) / (b) that → which

