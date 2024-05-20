[김대균의 영어산책] 김대균토익킹 개별지도 980점 토익만점과외 수강생이 정리한 토익기출단어 (3)

누가 토익 만점을 받으려 할까? 스스로의 동기부여를 위하여 만점에 도전하는 분들도 계시지만 의전원, 약대편입을 목적으로 토익 고득점을 받으려는 분들과 국민대, 한예종 특정 학과 진학을 목표로 하는 분들이 대부분이다. 토익 강사로 학생들에게 신뢰를 얻기 위하여 만점을 받으려는 분들도 있다. 아직도 토익 만점자는 사회에서 인정을 해준다. Korea Herald독자들 중에서도 토익 만점자가 많이 나오길 바란다. 지난 주에 이어서 단어와 예문을 제공한다.

● glowingly (빛나게, 열렬히): "She spoke glowingly of her mentor." (그녀는 그녀의 멘토에

대해 열정적으로 말했다.)

● likewise (마찬가지로): “A: I hope to see you soon." (곧 만나길 바란다.)

B: "Likewise!"(나도 마찬가지야!)

● laud (칭찬하다): "Critics lauded the new movie." (비평가들이 새 영화를 칭찬했다.)

● tangle up (엉키다): "My headphones always tangle up in my bag." (내 헤드폰은 항상 가방

에 엉킨다.)

● drawback (단점): "The main drawback of the plan is its cost." (계획의 주요 단점은 그 비용이다.)

● flimsy (부실한): "The flimsy table broke under the weight." (부실한 테이블이 무게를 견디

지 못하고 부러졌다.)

● tip over (넘어지다): "The vase tipped over and broke." (꽃병이 넘어져서 깨졌다.)

● proactive steps (선제적 조치): "Taking proactive steps can prevent problems." (선제적 조

치를 취하면 문제를 예방할 수 있다.)

● percussion (타악기): "He plays percussion in the school band." (그는 학교 밴드에서 타악

기를 연주한다.)

● draw (customers, picture) (고객을 끌어들이다[=attract], 그리다): "The sale will draw

many customers." (세일은 많은 고객을 끌어들일 것이다.) / "Can you draw a picture of a

cat?" (고양이 그림을 그려 줄 수 있니?)

● art supplies (미술 용품): "She bought new art supplies for class." (그녀는 수업용 새 미술

용품을 샀다.)

● mingle (섞이다): "Guests mingled at the party." (손님들이 파티에서 섞여 다녔다.)

● pointy leaves (뾰족한 잎= 침엽): "The plant has very pointy leaves." (그 식물은 매우 뾰족

한 잎을 가지고 있다.)

● rekindle (다시 불 붙이다): "The trip helped them rekindle their friendship." (그 여행은 그

들이 우정을 다시 불붙이는 데 도움을 주었다.)

● specialty (tea) (전문 분야(차)): "This shop is known for its specialty teas." (이 가게는 특별

한 차로 유명하다.)

● menace (위협): "The approaching storm is a real menace to our town." (다가오는 폭풍이

우리 마을에 진짜 위협이다.)

● predominantly (주로): "The room was predominantly blue." (그 방은 주로 파란색이었다.)

● generic (상표없는): "Generic brands are usually cheaper." (상표없는 브랜드는 보통 더 저

렴하다.)

● ones vs them (그것들[동종의 것들] vs 바로 그들): "Choose the ripe ones." (익은 것들을 골

라라.) / "I will speak to them tomorrow." (나는 내일 그들과 말할 것이다.)

● yet(주로 부정문, 의문문과 어울린다) vs still (여전히 계속하여): "I haven't seen the movie

yet." (나는 아직 그 영화를 보지 않았다.) / "He's still working on the project." (그는 여전히 그

프로젝트에 참여하고 있다.)

●musical arrangements (음악 편곡): "She is known for her innovative musical

arrangements." (그녀는 그녀의 혁신적인 음악 편곡으로 알려져 있다.)

● intriguingly (흥미롭게도): "Intriguingly, the solution was right in front of us." (흥미롭게

도, 해결책은 바로 우리 앞에 있었다.)

● marginal notes (여백의 주석): "He made marginal notes in his textbook." (그는 교과서에

여백의 주석을 달았다.)

● marginally (약간): "The cost has increased, albeit marginally." (비용이 증가했지만, 약간

이다.)

● conspicuously (눈에 띄게): "The bright design makes it conspicuously visible." (밝은 디자

인 때문에 그것은 눈에 띄게 보인다.)

● saplings (어린 나무): "We planted saplings along the driveway." (우리는 진입로 주변에 어

린 나무를 심었다.)

● variety vs pure-blood (다양성 vs 순수혈통): "He prefers a variety of music genres." (그는

다양한 음악 장르를 선호한다.) / "She owns a pure-blood Arabian horse." (그녀는 순수혈통의

아라비안 말을 소유하고 있다.)

● indeed (실제로): "That was indeed the best performance of the night." (그것은 실제로 그

날 밤 최고의 공연이었다.)

● clerical (사무의): "She works in a clerical position at the firm." (그녀는 회사에서 사무직으

로 일한다.)

● immediate supervisor (직속 상사): "My immediate supervisor will review the report." (나

의 직속 상사가 그 보고서를 검토할 것이다.)

● the very man (바로 그 사람): "You're the very man we need for this job." (당신은 이 일에

필요한 바로 그 사람입니다.)

● fell/rise + dramatically/sharply/steadily/exponentially (급격히/날카롭게/안정적으로/지수

적으로 하락/상승하다): "Prices fell dramatically." (가격이 급격히 떨어졌다.) / "Sales rose

sharply" (매출이 급격히 상승했다.) / "Their skill improved steadily." (그들의 기술이 안정적

으로 향상되었다.) / "Demand has grown exponentially." (수요가 지수적으로 증가했다.)

● aviators (조종사): "Aviators must undergo rigorous training." (조종사들은 엄격한 훈련을 받아야 한다.)

● avionics (항공 전자 장비): "He specializes in avionics repair." (그는 항공 전자 장비 수리를

전문으로 한다.)

● a series/list/collection/variety/line of +복수명사 (시리즈/목록/컬렉션/다양성/제품 라인):

"She collected the entire series of the author's works." (그녀는 그 작가의 작품 전체 시리즈

를 수집했다.) / "Check the list of participants." (참가자 목록을 확인하십시오.) / "He

admired his collection of stamps." (그는 자신의 우표 컬렉션을 감상했다.) / "We offer a

variety of services." (우리는 다양한 서비스를 제공한다.) / "They launched a new line of

clothing." (그들은 새로운 의류 라인을 출시했다.) – clothing은 집합적인 의미가 있는 셀 수 없

는 명사여서 여기에는 -s가 붙지 않는다.

● earmark (지정하다): "The funds were earmarked for education." (그 자금은 교육을 위해

지정되었다.)

● thoroughfares (주요 도로): "The parade will close several major thoroughfares." (퍼레이

드는 몇 개의 주요 도로를 폐쇄할 것이다.)

● for the sake of (~을 위하여): "For the sake of clarity, let's start over." (명확성을 위해, 다시 시작하자.)

● in its entirety (전체적으로): "We need to review the document in its entirety." (우리는 그

문서를 전체적으로 검토할 필요가 있다.)