[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The survey outcome was an unexpected -------, with a majority of the respondents saying they preferred cereal for breakfast.

(A) one

(B) another

(C) few

(D) other

해석

응답자 중 대부분이 아침 식사로 시리얼을 선호한다고 밝혔던 그 설문조사의 결과는 예상 밖의 것이었다.

해설

대명사 채우기 문제

부정관사(an) 뒤에 오면서 형용사(unexpected)의 수식을 받을 수 있는 것은 명사이므로, 명사 자리에 올 수 있는 대명사 (A), (B), (C)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그 설문조사의 결과는 예상 밖의 것이었다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 단수 가산 명사를 대신하는 (A) one이 정답이다. (B) another(이미 언급한 것 외의 다른 것)와 (C) few(소수의 것)를 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다. 형용사 (D)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

outcome 결과 unexpected 예상 밖의, 예기치 않은 majority 대부분, 대다수

2. ------- the start of the year, sales of real estate has increased by 40 percent, but experts think it will return to normal levels before the year ends.

(A) Besides

(B) Although

(C) While

(D) Since

해석

올해가 시작된 이후로 부동산 매매가 40퍼센트 증가했지만, 전문가들은 올해가 끝나기 전에 매출이 보통 수준으로 돌아갈 것이라고 예상한다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(sales of real estate)와 동사(has increased)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 ‘------- the start of the year’는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 거품구이므로 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 전치사 (A)와 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘올해가 시작된 이후로 부동산 매매가 40퍼센트 증가했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (D) Since(~이래로)가 정답이다. (A) Besides(~외에도)를 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다. 부사절 접속사 (B)와 (C)는 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

sale 매매, 매출 real estate 부동산 expert 전문가, 숙련가 normal 보통의

3. Unless ------- informed, the timetable for train departures from London to Birmingham on weekends will remain the same.

(A) anyhow

(B) otherwise

(C) enough

(D) fully

해석

달리 통지되지 않는다면, 주말 동안의 런던발 버밍엄행 열차 시간표는 계속 그대로일 것이다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘달리 통지되지 않는다면, 열차 시간표는 계속 그대로일 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘달리, 다른 상태로’라는 뜻의 부사 (B) otherwise가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) anyhow는 ‘되는대로, 아무렇게나’, (C) enough는 ‘필요한 만큼, 꽤’, (D) fully는 ‘완전히, 충분히’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

inform 통지하다, 알리다 timetable 일정표, 시간표

정답

(A) / (D) / (B)

