3면 연합 Filler

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Thursday selected five-term lawmaker Woo Won-Shik as its candidate for the next National Assembly speaker.

Woo is expected to ultimately become the speaker of the incoming 22nd National Assembly, set to open later this month, as it is customary for the party holding the most parliamentary seats to take the speaker position.

The DP secured 175 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly in last month's general elections.

Woo was chosen as the candidate during the general meeting of lawmakers, beating Choo Mi-Ae, a six-term lawmaker and former justice minister, who was widely expected to be elected as the candidate.

Rep. Lee Hack-young, a four-term lawmaker with experience as a student and social activist, was selected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the assembly's vice speaker.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung also attended the meeting, returning to work after a weeklong sick leave. (Yonhap)