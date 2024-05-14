[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: How about we go skiing instead of skating?

B: ___________ you prefer is fine.

(a) Wherever

(b) Whichever

(c) Which

(d) What

해석

A: 우리 스케이트 타러 가는 대신 스키를 타러 가는 건 어때?

B: 네가 선호하는 것이라면 무엇이든 괜찮아.

해설

복합관계대명사와 의문사 구별하여 채우기

빈칸 이하가 주어(you)와 동사(prefer)를 갖추어 주어 역할을 하는 완전한 명사절이므로, 명사절을 이끌 수 있는 복합관계대명사 (b), 의문대명사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘네가 선호하는 것이라면 무엇이든’이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘무엇이든, 어떤 것이 ~하든 상관없이’를 뜻하는 복합관계대명사 (b) Whichever가 정답이다. 복합관계부사인 (a)는 명사절을 이끌 수 없으므로 오답이다.

어휘

instead of ~ 대신에 prefer ~을 선호하다, ~을 선택하다

2.

A: Can you confirm that Dr. Scott and her colleague will be at the conference?

B: Yes, both _________________ attending.

(a) announce I am

(b) announce we are

(c) announced they are

(d) announced it is

해석

A: Dr. Scott과 그녀의 동료가 회의에 올 것인지 확인해 주실 수 있나요?

B: 네, 두 분 다 참석하신다고 알려 왔습니다.

해설

올바른 인칭대명사 채우기

빈칸 앞의 대명사 both가 가리키는 것은 Dr. Scott과 그녀의 동료이므로 ‘그들’을 뜻하는 3인칭 복수 인칭대명사 they가 포함된 (c) announced they are가 정답이다.

어휘

confirm 확인하다, 굳게 하다 colleague 동료 conference 회의, 협의

announce 알리다, 공고하다 attend 참석하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Before food products can be labeled as “low fat,” they _______ meet strict FDA standards and requirements.

(a) may

(b) must

(c) could

(d) might

해석

식품들은 ‘저지방’으로 분류되기 전에, 미국 식품의약국의 엄격한 기준과 요건들을 충족해야만 한다.

해설

적절한 조동사 채우기: must

의미에 맞는 조동사를 채우는 문제이다. ‘식품들은 미국식품의약국의 엄격한 기준과 요건들을 충족해야 한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘~해야만 한다’라는 의무를 나타내는 조동사 (b) must가 정답이다.

어휘

food product 식품, 식료품 label (라벨을 붙여서) 분류하다, 상표를 붙이다

meet (요구, 조건 등을) 충족시키다 FDA 미국식품의약국

4. Alice washed the dishes while her _______________ child lay in the crib.

(a) sleep

(b) slept

(c) sleeping

(d) having slept

해석

Alice는 자고 있는 그녀의 아이가 유아용 침대에 누워 있는 동안 설거지를 했다.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

소유격 대명사(her) 다음에 오면서 명사(child)를 앞에서 꾸밀 수 있는 것은 형용사이므로 형용사 역할을 하는 분사 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 명사(child)와 분사가 ‘자고 있는 아이’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (c) sleeping이 정답이다.

어휘

wash the dishes 설거지를 하다 lie 누워 있다, 눕다 crib 유아용 침대

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: How was your school play yesterday? Were there many guests?

(b) B: It went really well. It attracted much people than we anticipated.

(c) A: That’s good to hear. Did Luke watch your performance?

(d) B: Yes. He managed to arrive just in time.

해석

(a) A: 어제 너의 학교 연극 어땠어? 관객들이 많이 있었니?

(b) B: 아주 잘 진행되었어. 우리가 예상했던 것보다 더 많은 사람들을 끌어들였어.

(c) A: 그거 잘 됐다. Luke도 너의 공연을 보았니?

(d) B: 응. 그는 용케 제시간에 도착했어.

해설

형용사 자리에 부사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 명사(people) 앞에 much를 쓰면 틀리다. 명사(people) 뒤에 비교급 표현 than과 함께 쓰여 ‘예상했던 것보다 더 많은 사람들’이라는 비교급의 의미를 완성하기 위해서는 형용사의 비교급 more가 와야 하므로 (b)의 much가 more로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) B: It went really well. It attracted much people than we anticipated가 정답이다. 참고로, much는 형용사나 부사의 비교급을 강조할 때 사용되는 강조 부사임을 알아둔다.

어휘

attract 끌어들이다 anticipate 예상하다 performance 공연, 연기 manage 용케 ~하다

정답

(b) / (c) / (b) / (c) / (b) much -〉 more

