[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈직업, 일, 자격〉

1. carpetbagger [kɑ́ːrpit bæ̀ɡər] 철새 정치인

우리나라에서 ‘철새 정치인’은 주로 당을 옮기는 사람을 말하는데, 미국의 carpetbagger는 지역구를 옮기는 정치인을 뜻하므로 의미에 차이가 있다. 카펫(carpet)용 천으로 만든 가방(bag)을 들고 이리저리 돌아다니는 사람이라는 뜻에서 유래했다.

Many New Yorkers considered Hillary Clinton to be a carpetbagger when she moved to New York to run for the Senate.

많은 뉴욕 사람들은 힐러리 클린턴이 상원의원에 출마하기 위해 뉴욕으로 옮겼을 때 그녀를 철새 정치인이라고 생각했다.

● 그는 그 지역의 주민이 필요로 하는 것을 아는 척하는 철새 정치인일 뿐이었다.

He was simply a carpetbagger who pretended to understand the needs of the people in the district.

2. credential [kridénʃəl] 자격

credit과 어원이 같은 단어다. 주로 -s를 붙인 형태로 쓰며, ‘어떤 사람이 믿을 만하고 자격이 있다는 것을 보여주는 증서’를 말한다. 넓은 의미로 어떤 사람의 ‘업적’이나 ‘성취’를 의미한다.

In order to enter the press conference, you must show your media credential to the security guard.

기자 회견장에 출입하기 위해서는 안전 요원에게 기자 자격증을 보여주어야 한다.

● 그녀는 그랑프리 파이널에서 우승하면서 자신의 위업을 더욱 강화했다.

She strengthened her credentials by winning the Grand Prix Final.

3. culinary [kʌ́lənèri] 요리의

kitchen이라는 의미를 지닌 단어로, ‘요리’에 관한 것을 표현하는 형용사다.

The introduction of red pepper was a significant event in Korea's culinary history.

고추가 소개된 것은 한국의 요리 역사에서 중요한 사건이었다.

● 주방장은 프랑스에서 가장 유명한 요리 학교를 졸업했다.

The chef graduated from one of the most prestigious culinary schools in France.

4. heyday [héidèi] 전성기

사람이나 조직, 사물의 전성기를 표현할 때 쓴다. ‘전성기가 지났다’는 His heyday is over.라고 해도 되고 He’s past his prime.처럼 past one’s prime이라는 말로 표현해도 된다.

During its heyday in the 1970s, the old casino was one of Las Vegas' most popular destinations, but it now attracts relatively few visitors.

1970년대 전성기에 그 오래된 카지노는 라스베이거스에서 가장 인기 있는 곳이었지만 지금은 관광객들을 거의 끌어들이지 못하고 있다.

● 그는 전성기에 매년 40개 이상의 홈런을 쳐냈다.

He hit more than 40 home runs every year during his heyday.

5. husbandry [hʌ́zbəndri] 농업, 축산

husband와 어원이 같은 단어다. 남편은 농사를 지으며 가장 역할을 하는 사람이라는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘농업’, ‘축산’을 뜻하게 되었다.

Ben studied animal husbandry at the agricultural college and returned to his family's pig farm to raise productivity by 30%.

벤은 대학에서 축산을 전공했고 고향의 돼지 농장으로 돌아가 생산성을 30% 향상시켰다.

● 동물의 권리를 주장하는 사람들은 특정 축산방식에 대해 반대한다.

Some forms of animal husbandry are opposed by animal rights activists.

6. loan shark [lóun ʃɑ́ːrk] 사채업자

‘고리 사채업자’를 지칭한다. ‘약탈자’라는 느낌으로 shark를 써서 표현한다.

Loan sharks charge 50% interest and will break your kneecaps if you fail to pay back the loan.

고리 사채업자는 50% 이자를 청구하고 갚지 못하면 무릎뼈를 못쓰게 만든다.

● 현금이 부족한 많은 사람들이 사채업자의 피해자로 전락하고 있다.

A lot of cash-strapped people are falling victim to loan sharks.

7. obstetrician [ɑ̀bstətríʃən] 산과 전문의

영어에서는 산과와 부인과를 구별하여 표현하는데, 출산 및 산후조리와 관련된 진단을 하는 산과 전문의를 obstetrician라고 한다. ob(against)+stetrician(stand라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어인데, ‘반대하는 것’, ‘방해’를 뜻하는 obstacle과 어원이 같다. ‘산모의 반대에 서 있는 사람’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여 산파(midwife)를 의미하게 되었다. 여성의 생식기관과 관련된 치료를 하는 부인과 전문의는 gynecologist라고 하는데 gynec(queen과 같은 어원으로 woman이라는 뜻)+ology(학문을 뜻하는 접미사)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘여성을 연구하는 과학’이라는 의미에서 유래했다.

My sister was relieved to know that her long-time gynecologist would be in the delivery room with her, right alongside the hospital's obstetrician.

우리 누나는 출산 전문의와 함께 자신의 오랜 부인과 전문의가 분만실에 같이 있을 것이라는 사실을 알고 안도했다.

● 그 산과 전문의는 평생 3000명이 넘는 태아를 받아냈다.

The famous obstetrician had delivered over 3,000 babies during his career.