[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The company values its customers very highly and gives ------- response when a customer files a complaint or asks for more information.

(A) available

(B) previous

(C) existent

(D) prompt

해석

그 기업은 고객들을 대단히 소중하게 여기며, 고객이 불만사항을 제기하거나 더 많은 정보를 요청할 때 즉각적인 답변을 제공한다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘고객이 더 많은 정보를 요청할 때 즉각적인 답변을 제공한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘즉각적인, 지체 없는’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (D) prompt가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) available은 ‘구할 수 있는, 이용할 수 있는’, (B) previous는 ‘앞의, 이전의’, (C) existent는 ‘존재하는, 실재하는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

value ~을 소중하게 여기다, 가치 있게 여기다 highly 대단히, 매우

give response 답변하다, 응답하다 file a complaint 불만사항을 제기하다

2. -------, a small manufacturer of appliances and electronic devices has become the top seller of miniature music players in the country.

(A) Remarkable

(B) Remarkableness

(C) Remarkability

(D) Remarkably

해석

놀랍게도, 한 소규모의 가전제품 및 전자기기 제조사는 그 나라에서 소형 음악 재생기의 최고 판매사가 되었다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

문장의 맨 앞에서 문장 전체를 수식할 수 있는 것은 부사이므로 (D) Remarkably(놀랍게도, 대단히)가 정답이다.

어휘

manufacturer 제조사, 생산 회사 electronic device 전자 기기 miniature 소형의, 축소된

3. Because ------- of the newspaper's website has increased by 60 percent, the publisher is considering offering paid subscriptions.

(A) readership

(B) stipulation

(C) implication

(D) supplement

해석

그 신문사의 웹사이트 독자 수가 60퍼센트 증가했기 때문에, 신문 발행인은 유료 구독 제공을 고려 중이다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘그 신문사의 웹사이트 독자 수가 60퍼센트 증가했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘독자 수, 독자층’이라는 뜻의 명사 (A) readership이 정답이다. 참고로 (B) stipulation은 ‘조항, 조건’, (C) implication은 ‘영향, 결과’, (D) supplement는 ‘추가, 보충’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

publisher 신문 발행인, 출판업자 paid 유료의, 유급의

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(D) / (D) / (A)

