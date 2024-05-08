[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: I heard Travis is transferring to another branch.

B: Yeah, he is. By next week, he _______________ at Westmont as an assistant manager.

(a) will be working

(b) have worked

(c) is working

(d) working

해석

A: 전 Travis가 다른 지사로 옮긴다고 들었어요.

B: 네, 그는 다른 지사로 옮겨요. 다음 주쯤이면, 그는 Westmont에서 차장으로 일하고 있을 거예요.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 미래진행

미래 시제와 함께 쓰이는 표현인 ‘by+미래 시간 표현'이 왔으므로 미래진행 시제 (a) will be working이 정답이다.

어휘

transfer 옮기다 branch 지사 assistant manager 차장

2.

A: What’s your next assignment going to be?

B: Actually, the editor ____________________ me one yet.

(a) hasn’t given

(b) hadn’t given

(c) will not have had given

(d) will not have given

해석

A: 당신의 다음 과제는 무엇이 될 것 같나요?

B: 사실, 편집장이 아직 제게 과제를 주지 않았어요.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재완료

현재완료 시제와 함께 쓰이는 시간 표현인 'yet'이 왔으므로, 현재완료 시제 (a) hasn’t given이 정답이다.

어휘

assignment 과제, 임무 actually 사실, 실제로 editor 편집장

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. The principal noticed that the school’s dress code ______________________ by some of the students.

(a) wasn’t adhering to

(b) wasn’t being adhered to

(c) had not adhered

(d) will not be adhered

해석

교장은 학교의 복장 규정이 일부 학생들에 의해 지켜지지 않고 있음을 알아차렸다.

해설

적절한 시제/태 채우기

that절(that the school’s ~ students)에 주어(the school’s dress code)만 있고 동사가 없으므로, 빈칸에는 동사가 와야 한다. 빈칸 뒤에 행위의 주체를 나타내는 전치사구(by some of the students)가 왔으므로, that절의 주어와 동사는 ‘복장 규정이 지켜지다’는 수동의 의미 관계임을 알 수 있다. 따라서 수동태 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주절의 동사(noticed)가 과거형이므로 종속절에 올 수 있는 과거 동사를 포함한 (b) wasn’t being adhered to가 정답이다.

어휘

principal 교장, 학장 notice 알아차리다 dress code 복장 규정

adhere to ~을 지키다, ~을 고수하다

4. In Key West, you will find the house _______ Hemingway wrote most of his stories.

(a) that

(b) wherever

(c) which

(d) in which

해석

Key West에서, 당신은 헤밍웨이가 대부분의 소설을 썼던 집을 찾을 수 있다.

해설

‘전치사+관계대명사’ 채우기

주어(you), 동사(will find), 목적어(the house)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하(___ Hemingway wrote ~ stories)는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 관계대명사를 포함한 (a), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 주어(Hemingway)와 동사(wrote)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 절이 왔으므로, 완전한 절을 이끄는 (d) in which가 정답이다. (a)와 (c)는 불완전한 절을 이끄는 관계대명사이고, (b)는 복합관계부사이므로 선행사를 꾸며줄 수 없다.

어휘

find 찾다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) In psychology, there is a peculiar phenomenon of memory retrieval known as déjà vu.

(b) The term describes person’s feeling of having previously encountered a present situation before.

(c) It is derived from the French language and literally translates as “already seen.”

(d) Déjà vu is experienced by many people, but the reason behind it is yet to be explained by experts.

해석

(a) 심리학에서는, 데자뷰로 알려진 특이한 기억 인출 현상이 있다.

(b) 이 용어는 현재 상황을 이전에 접했던 것 같은 사람의 감정을 묘사한다.

(c) 그것은 프랑스어에서 유래했으며 문자 그대로 “이미 본 적이 있음”이라고 번역된다.

(d) 데자뷰는 많은 사람들에 의해 경험되고 있지만, 그 이면의 이유는 전문가들도 아직 설명하지 못하고 있다.

해설

부정관사가 빠져 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 명사구(person’s feeling) 앞에 부정관사를 쓰지 않아 틀리다. feeling은 ‘감정’이라는 의미로 쓸 경우 단수 가산 명사이므로, ‘하나’를 의미하는 부정관사 a를 앞에 넣어줘야 맞다. 그런데 앞의 명사 person도 단수 가산 명사이므로 반드시 관사와 함께 쓰여야 하므로 (b)의 person’s feeling이 a person’s feeling으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) The term describes person’s feeling of having previously encountered a present situation before가 정답이다.

어휘

psychology 심리학 peculiar 특이한, 기묘한 phenomenon 현상

memory retrieval 기억 인출, 기억 복구 déjà vu 데자뷰, 기시감

encounter 접하다, 마주치다 derive from ~에서 유래하다, ~에서 파생되다

literally 문자 그대로 be yet to 아직 ~하지 않고 있다

정답

(a) / (a) / (b) / (d) / (b) person’s feeling → a person’s feeling

