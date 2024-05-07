Home

    [H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy
    'Gimflation' in S. Korea as dried seaweed prices grow on rising global demand
    S. Korea's gender pay gap worst in OECD
    Yoon to resume diplomatic activity via 3-way summit with Japan, China
    [Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots
    [Bridge to Africa] Africa-Korea partnership: Why it matters for future
    South Korea unveils W26tr support program for chip industry
    SM, YG Entertainment's K-pop groups benefit from troubles at Hybe
    S. Korea to hold rotating presidency of UN Security Council next month
    Revote on Marine probe bill to be held next week
[김대균의 영어산책] 김대균토익킹 개별지도 980점 토익만점과외 수강생이 정리한 토익기출단어 (2)

By Korea Herald

Published : May 24, 2024 - 10:01

지난 주에 이어 고급 기출 단어들을 정리해 드린다. 단어를 암기하면 영어 공부가 재미있어진다. 그 재미와 미래의 영어 활용을 위해 지금의 다소 힘든 과정을 잘 겪어 나가시길 바란다.

underwrite (자금을 지원하다): "The project was underwritten by several large companies." (그 프로젝트는 여러 대기업들에 의해 자금이 지원되었다.)

– 매우 중요! 이 단어 모르면 틀리는 문제가 토익 Part7 독해 문제에서 출제된 바 있다. 이 단어를 다루는 토익 단어 교재는 현재 본 연재와 김대균 토익교재 밖에 없다. 다른 분들도 교재에 넣길 바란다!

nursery (묘목원): "We bought our plants from a local nursery." (우리는 지역 묘목원에서 식물을 구입했다.)

conservatory (음악학교, 온실): "She studied at the conservatory for four years." (그녀는 음악학교에서 4년간 공부했다.)

be slated to + verb (~할 예정이다): "The film is slated to release in June." (그 영화는 6월에 개봉될 예정이다.) – 일본토익 기출단어 = be scheduled to: – 곧 한국에 출제될 예정!

complete (adj. and verb) (완료된, 완료하다): "The building is now complete." (건물이 이제 완성되었다.) / "Please complete the form." (양식을 작성해 주세요.)

brass (황동): "The doorknob is made of brass." (문 손잡이는 황동으로 만들어졌다.)

niche (틈새 시장): "They carved out a niche in the market with their unique product." (그들은 그들의 독특한 제품으로 시장에서 틈새를 만들었다.)

encouraging (격려하는): "His words were very encouraging." (그의 말은 매우 격려가 되었다.)

vaulted ceiling (아치형 천장): "The vaulted ceiling gave the room a spacious feel." (아치형 천장이 방에 넓은 느낌을 주었다.)

prospective (예상되는, 곧 ~될): "Prospective students will tour the campus." (곧 대학생이 될 학생들이 캠퍼스 투어를 할 것이다.)

stipulation (조항): "The contract has several important stipulations." (계약에는 몇 가지 중요한 조항이 있다.)

precaution (예방 조치): "He took extra precautions to secure his home." (그는 집을 보호하기 위해 추가 예방 조치를 취했다.)

supersedes (대체하다): "The new guidelines supersede the old ones." (새로운 지침이 이전 것들을 대체한다.)

preliminary meteorological (예비 기상의): "Preliminary meteorological reports indicate a possible storm." (예비 기상 보고서는 폭풍우가 있을 가능성을 보여준다.)

underneath (아래에): "The cat hid underneath the bed." (고양이는 침대 아래에 숨었다.)

most vs most of (가장 vs 대부분의): "He is the most talented player." (그는 가장 재능이 있는 선수이다.) / "Most of the guests have arrived." (대부분의 손님들이 도착했다.)

discredit (신뢰를 떨어뜨리다): "The scandal served to discredit the politician." (그 스캔들은 정치인의 신뢰를 떨어뜨리는데 기여했다.)

request that S (should) V (S가 V해야 한다고 요청하다): "I request that he submit the report by tomorrow." (나는 그가 내일까지 보고서를 제출하도록 요청한다.)

except that S + V vs aside from 명사 (그것을 제외하고는 vs ~를 제외하고): "The plan was sound, except that it was too costly." (계획은 탄탄했지만 비용이 너무 많이 들었다.) / "Aside from a few details, everything is ready." (몇 가지 세부사항을 제외하고 모든 것이 준비되었다.)

although[접속사, 부사] vs whereas[접속사] vs however[부사] (비록 ~지만 vs 반면에 vs 그러나): "Although it was raining, we went for a walk." (비가 오고 있었지만 우리는 산책을 갔다.) / "I like tea, whereas my brother prefers coffee." (나는 차를 좋아하는 반면 내 형제는 커피를 선호한다.) / "It was cold, however, we went out anyway." (추웠지만 그럼에도 불구하고 우리는 밖에 나갔다.)

classified section (newspaper) (분류 광고 섹션): "Check the classified section for job postings." (구인 광고를 보려면 분류된 섹션을 확인하십시오.)

cost-effective (비용 효율적인): "Solar energy is becoming more cost-effective." (태양 에너지가 점점 더 비용 효율적이 되고 있다.)

fast-approaching (빠르게 다가오는): "The deadline is fast-approaching." (마감 기한이 빠르게 다가오고 있다.)

give in to (~~에 굴복하다): "Don't give in to fear." (공포에 굴복하지 마라.)

give off (~~을 발산하다): "The flowers give off a pleasant scent." (꽃들이 즐거운 향기를 발산한다.)

give out (고갈되다, 나누어 주다): "His energy gave out after the marathon." (마라톤 후에 그의 에너지가 고갈되었다.) / "They give out free samples at the store." (그들은 상점에서 무료 샘플을 나눠준다.)

give away (무료로 주다): "They give away a free book with every purchase." (그들은 구매할 때마다 무료 책을 준다.)

put in for (~~을 신청하다): "I put in for a vacation next month." (나는 다음 달 휴가를 신청했다.)

category vs division (범주 vs 부문, 부서): "Under the category of beverages, you'll find coffee." (음료 카테고리에서 커피를 찾을 수 있다.) / "She works in the marketing division." (그녀는 마케팅 부서에서 일한다.)

much to the surprise (놀랍게도): "Much to the surprise of everyone, he won the first prize." (모두가 놀랍게도 그는 1등 상을 받았다.)

many (많은- 단독으로 주어가 될 수 있다!): "Many attended the concert." (많은 사람들이 콘서트에 참석했다.)

rigs (장비, 설비): "Oil rigs can be seen off the coast." (해안에서 석유 시추 장비를 볼 수 있다.)

arrangement (business, flowers) (정리, 꽃꽂이 배열): "The arrangement of the office furniture was efficient." (사무실 가구의 배치가 효율적이었다.) / "She received a beautiful arrangement of roses." (그녀는 아름다운 장미 꽃꽂이를 받았다.)

wreath (화환): "A wreath was placed on the memorial." (기념비에 화환을 놓여 있었다.)

