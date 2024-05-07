[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The growing demand ------- health advice has resulted in the establishment of numerous websites that deal with a wide variety of health issues.

(A) for

(B) with

(C) to

(D) under

해석

건강 관련 조언에 대한 증가하는 수요는 다양한 건강 문제를 다루는 여러 웹사이트들의 개설을 초래했다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

‘건강 관련 조언에 대한 증가하는 수요’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~에 대한’이라는 의미의 전치사 (A) for가 정답이다.

어휘

establishment 개설, 창립 numerous 다수의, 수많은 deal with ~을 다루다, 처리하다

2. The organization is eager ------- opportunities for collaboration on a project that will not only provide more jobs but also make sure they are full-time positions.

(A) to explore

(B) explored

(C) exploring

(D) explore

해석

그 단체는 더 많은 일자리를 제공할 뿐 아니라 정규직을 보장하는 프로젝트와 협력할 기회를 찾고 싶어 한다.

해설

to 부정사 채우기 문제

빈칸 앞에 to 부정사를 취하는 형용사(eager)가 왔으므로 보기 중 to 부정사인 (A) to explore가 정답이다.

어휘

be eager to ~을 하고 싶어 하다, 열망하다 collaboration 협력, 제휴

full-time position 정규직

3. The manager requested the staff not to do work-related ------- at home and instead focus on their personal lives.

(A) task

(B) tasking

(C) tasks

(D) tasked

해석

관리자는 직원들에게 업무 관련된 작업들을 집에서 하지 않고 대신 그들의 개인적 삶에 집중할 것을 요청했다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 앞의 형용사(work-related)의 수식을 받을 수 있는 것은 명사이므로 명사인 (A)와 (C), 명사 역할을 하는 동명사 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 목적어가 없으므로 ‘작업’이라는 의미의 명사 task의 복수형 (C) tasks가 정답이다. 단수 명사 (A) task는 관사와 함께 쓰여야 하므로 답이 될 수 없고, (B) tasking(작업하는 것)을 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다. 동사 (D)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

work-related 일과 관련된 personal 개인적인, 개인의

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(A) / (A) / (C)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업 스펙 한 번에 완성

▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표 달성! 수강료+응시료 0원

▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급!

▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi