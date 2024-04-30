[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: No water is coming from the faucet.

B: Oh no, it might be due to a _______ pipe.

(a) freeze

(b) froze

(c) frozen

(d) freezing

해석

A: 수도꼭지에서 물이 나오지 않아.

B: 오 이런, 그건 아마도 동결된 수도관 때문일 거야.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

빈칸이 부정관사(a)와 명사(pipe) 사이에 있으므로, 명사를 꾸미는 형용사 역할을 하는 분사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 분사의 수식을 받는 명사 pipe와 보기의 동사 freeze가 ‘수도관이 동결되다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사 (c) frozen이 정답이다. (d)를 쓸 경우, ‘몹시 추운 수도관’이라는 어색한 의미가 되므로 오답이다. 동사 (a)와 (b)는 명사를 꾸밀 수 없다.

어휘

faucet 수도꼭지 due to ~ 때문에 frozen 동결된, 얼어붙은, 언

freezing 몹시 추운, 어는

2.

A: When can we get a refund?

B: The agent told Ken _______ a week.

(a) wait

(b) waiting

(c) will wait

(d) to wait

해석

A: 우리가 언제 환불을 받을 수 있지?

B: 그 직원이 Ken에게 1주일을 기다리라고 말했어.

해설

to부정사를 취하는 동사 뒤에 to부정사 채우기

5형식 동사 told(tell)는 to부정사를 목적격 보어로 취하여 ‘-에게 ~라고 말하다’라는 의미로 사용되므로 ‘to+동사원형’의 형태인 (d) to wait가 정답이다.

어휘

refund 환불 agent 직원, 대리인

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. By 2100, scientists say that sea levels will likely be significantly higher than they are __________.

(a) before

(b) now

(c) yet

(d) still

해석

과학자들은 2100년에는 해수면이 지금보다 상당히 높아질 것이라고 말한다.

해설

적절한 부사 채우기

‘2100년에는 해수면이 지금보다 상당히 높아질 것이다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘지금’이라는 뜻을 지닌 부사 (b) now가 정답이다. (a) before는 ‘전에, 이전에’, (c) yet은 ‘아직, 아직까지는’, (d) still은 ‘아직, 지금까지도’라는 의미의 부사임을 알아둔다.

어휘

sea level 해수면 significantly 상당히

4. Vaccination is a simple and effective method of protecting people _______ infectious diseases.

(a) for

(b) from

(c) to

(d) of

해석

예방 접종은 전염성 질병들로부터 사람들을 보호하는 간단하고 효과적인 방법이다.

해설

적절한 전치사 채우기

‘예방 접종은 전염성 질병으로부터 사람들을 보호한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~으로부터’를 뜻하는 전치사 (b) from이 정답이다.

어휘

vaccination 예방 접종 infectious 전염성의, 감염되는

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Hi Andrea! Can I talk to you about something?

(b) B: Sorry, but I’m busy in the moment with work.

(c) A: OK. I’ll call you back later then.

(d) B: Sure. I should be done in about two hours.

해석

(a) A: 안녕 Andrea! 너와 얘기 좀 할 수 있을까?

(b) B: 미안하지만, 내가 지금은 일 때문에 바빠.

(c) A: 좋아. 그럼 나중에 다시 전화할게.

(d) B: 그래. 나는 대략 2시간 뒤에 끝날 거야.

해설

적절하지 않은 전치사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 명사(the moment) 앞에 전치사 in을 쓰면 틀리다. 특정 시각, 시점을 나타내는 시간 표현에는 전치사 at을 쓰고, at the moment라는 전치사구는 ‘지금, 현재’라는 의미의 관용구로 쓰이므로 (b)의 in이 at으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) B: Sorry, but I’m busy in the moment with work가 정답이다.

어휘

at the moment 지금은 done 끝난

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (d) / (b) / (b) / (b) in → at

