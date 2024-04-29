[김대균의 영어산책] 장소별로 자주 쓰이는 단어, 표현 정리 (2)

지난주에 이어 장소 별 단어, 표현 정리를 제공한다.

4) 도로

accelerate 가속하다[=expedite, hasten]

back out of the garage 후진하여 차고를 빠져 나오다

build a walkway 인도를 만들다

a car rental agency 자동차 임대업체

come into collision with -와 충돌하다.

congested with buses and cars 자동차와 버스로 혼잡한

convey 운반하다. 나르다[=transport, carry]

a crowded avenue 붐비는 길

drive a van 소형 화물차(밴)을 몰다

exceed the speed limit 제한 속도를 초과하다

gas station 주유소[=a filling[service] station]

get stuck in a traffic jam 교통 정체로 꼼짝할 수 없는

improve the roadway 차로를 개선하다

intersection 교차로

jaywalk 무단 횡단하다

landmark 표시물, 경계표[=milestone]

make a left at the first intersection 첫 번째 교차로에서 좌회전하다

motor scooters 전동 스쿠터

overpass 육교

pedestrian 보행자

pull over (차를 길가에) 세우다

put fuel in the vehicle 차에 연료를 넣다

ramp 출입로, 경사로, 입체교차로의 램프

a single lane of traffic 하나의 차선

shortcut 지름길

start the engine 시동을 걸다

steering wheel 운전대, 핸들

take/make a detour 우회 도로로 가다

the rear door to the vehicle 차의 뒷문

There's a lot of traffic on the street. 도로에 교통양이 많다

a three dollar toll to cross the bridge 다리는 지나기 위한 통행세 3달러

tie-up 교통 정체[=traffic jam, traffic congestion]

transfer 이동 시키다. 갈아타다(to) [=pass, transort]

unload the vehicle 차량에서 짐을 내리다

walk on the path 길을 걷다

Your car is being towed. 당신 차가 견인되고 있어요.

5) 병원

abuse 남용

alleviate (고통을) 완화시키다[=relieve pain]

an epidemic of yellow fever 유행성 황열병

be allergic to + N ~에 알레르기가 있다

be on medication 약을 복용 중이다

check one’s pulse ~의 맥박을 체크하다

chronic 만성의 [=long-lasting]

clinical 치료의, 임상의

complexion 안색, 혈색

deficiency 결핍

dentist 치과의사

deteriorate 악화되다

diagnose 진단하다 (diagnosis 진단)

exhale 숨을 내쉬다[=breath out 〈-〉 inhale]

fatigue 피로

fit 적합한, 건강한, 튼튼한 (fitness 건강)

have an operation on one’s chest 가슴 수술을 받다

He was paralyzed by a stroke. 그는 뇌출혈로 몸이 마비되었다.

He's in bed with a fever. 그는 열이나 누워있다.

hospitalize 입원시키다 (hospitalization 입원)

infect 감염시키다 (infection 감염)

life expectancy 예상 수명 (longevity 장수)

mentally handicapped people 정신 장애가 있는 사람들

minor leg injury 다리에 가벼운 상처

nourish ~에게 영양분을 주다[=feed, support]

onset 발병 [=the beginning]

over-the-counter medicine 처방 없이 사는 약(=OTC)

painkiller 진통제

pediatrician 소아과 의사

pharmacy 약국 (pharmacist 약사)

physician 내과의사

pill 알약

prescribe (약을) 처방하다 (prescription 처방전)

prevent a heart attack 심장마비를 예방하다

recovery 회복[=rehabilitation, restoration]

respiration 호흡 (artificial respiration 인공호흡)

spine 등뼈[=backbone]

stature 신장, 키[=height, tallness]

strain 긴장시키다, 긴장[=tension, pressure]

surgeon 외과의사

have a physical exam 신체검사를 받다 (checkup 건강 검진)

take medicine 약을 복용하다

Take three doses a day. 하루에 3회 복용하세요.

terminal 만기의, 불치의[=incurable, irrecoverable]

the danger of contagion 감염될 위험

usual symptoms of the flu 독감의 일반적인 증세

vaccinate 예방 접종하다[=have an injection against]

veterinarian 수의사(=vet)

vigor 힘, 활력[=strength, power, force, energy]

6) 은행

ATM(=Automated Teller Machine) 자동 현금 인출기

bank statement 은행 거래 기록 (bankbook 은행통장)

bankrupt 파산한[=insolvent]

bond 채권 (public / corporate bond 공 / 회사채)

bounced check 부도 수표

bull market (증권, 주식) 상승장[〈-〉 bear market]

Can I borrow some money from you? 당신에게 돈을 좀 빌릴 수 있을까요?

cash a check 수표를 현금으로 바꾸다

change 잔돈, 거스름돈

check the balance 잔고를 확인하다

commission 수수료[=pay, fee, service charge, brokerage]

counterfeit bill 위조지폐

currency 유통 화폐, (현금) 통화, 유통, 통용

deduct income tax from a salary 급여에서 소득세를 공제하다

default 채무를 불이행하다, 채무 불이행

deposit 예금하다

endorse (수표에)에 배서하다 (endorsement 배서)

exchange 교환하다, 환전 (exchange rate 환율)

financial 재무(상)의 (financial institution 금융기관)

fortune 큰 돈, 자산, 재산

He invested his money in stock. 그는 주식에 돈을 투자했다.

How can I remit the money? 송금은 어떻게 하지요? (remittance 송금)

in cash 현금으로 (by check 수표로)

in total 합계하여[=in the aggregate]

income 수입, 소득 (income tax 소득세)

increase the credit line 카드(대출) 한도를 늘리다

indebted 빚지고 있는

interest 이자, 이익 (interest rate 이자율)

liability 빚, 책임

(be liable for ~에 대해 책임이 있다)

live on one’s pension 연금으로 생활하다

monetary 화폐의, 통화의, 금융의

mortgage 담보 대출, 담보 대출을 얻다

open an account 계좌를 개설하다[〈-〉close an account]

outstanding debts 상환하지 못한 부채

overdue 기한이 지난

Please write your name in the blank. 빈 칸에 당신의 이름을 적으세요.

savings 저축, 저금 (checking account 당좌예금)

surcharge 연체료, 추가요금[=additional fee]

The bill is due. 요금 결제 기한이 다 되었다.

the collateral for the loan 대출을 위한 담보

utility bill 공과금 고지서(전기, 가스, 수도료)

verify 확인하다[=check, confirm, ascertain]

withdraw some money to pay the bill 고지서 대금을 내기 위해 돈을 인출하다

You are delinquent on your credit card. 당신은 신용카드 대금을 체납했다.

7) 공장

assemble the parts of a machine 부품을 조립하여 기계로 만들다

assembly line (공장 등의) 조립 라인

attachment 부속품

an automatic transmission 자동변속장치

be fully operational 본격 가동되는

capacity (생산) 능력(a seating capacity 좌석수)

conduct a plant tour 공장 견학을 안내하다

container 용기, 컨테이너

conventional 종래의, 관례의, 전통의

convert 바꾸다. 개조하다(into)

discontinue 중단하다 (목적어는 동명사 형태)

diversify 다양화하다(diversification 다양화)

efficiency 효율, 능률 (productivity 생산성)

elaborate 정교한 [=exquisite, delicate, fine]

examine some merchandise 상품을 검사하다

exporter 수출업자(〈-〉 importer 수입업자)

finished goods 완제품

foreman (공사, 공장 등의) 감독, 직장,

innovative 혁신적인

inventory 재고품, 재고 목록

launch 출시하다, 출시, 출범

low-end 저가의

machine operation 기계작동

maintenance 유지, 보수, 보전, 지속

malfunction 고장을 일으키다, 기능 불량

premium 고급의, 고가의

product line 상품군, 제품군

production line 생산 라인

protective gear 안전 용품, 장비

prototype 원형, 제품, 모형 제품

quality control 품질 유지

rating 등급, 평가

repository 저장실, 수납창고, 창고

safety 안전 (safety code 안전 수칙)

shabby 낡은[=worn]

shutdown (조업) 중단[=suspension, discontinuance]

smoke detector 연기 탐지기

standardize 표준화하다

storage space 저장 공간

streamline 간소화하다. 효율화하다. 합리화하다

superintendent 공장장

the facilities manager 설비 관리자

the launch of a new product 신제품 출시

the manufacturing industry 제조 산업

the production department 생산부