Hybe to file complaint against sublabel executives over internal conflict

South Korea's largest K-pop company, Hybe, said Thursday it will file a complaint against executives of its sublabel ADOR, including CEO Min Hee-jin, on charges of breach of trust.

The move comes amid a widening conflict between the two sides over an alleged attempt by Min and others to take over control of the company that manages popular girl group NewJeans. Min has denied the allegations and countered by accusing Hybe of copying NewJeans' main concept and choreography for a rookie girl group.

Hybe said it has secured evidence supporting its claim that the management plotted to seize control under Min's initiative since it began conducting an audit of the label Monday.

The targets of the audit were found to have discussed ways to break away from the parent company taking NewJeans with them after making the sublabel "an empty shell" or to terminate contracts with NewJeans, Hybe said.

It added one of them submitted a computer file containing a plan for the control takeover and records of contacts with outside investors while admitting to having written a document outlining a plan to pressure Hybe.

Min was also found in in-person interviews with officials and a transcript of her conversations with other members of the management to have instructed them to come up with measures to press the parent company to sell its stakes in her company, Hybe said.

Following the instruction, various ways such as terminating contracts with artists before their expirations and nullifying a contract between Min and Hybe were discussed, it said.

Also allegedly included in the transcript were action plans such as "preparing for a war of public opinion in May" and "making ADOR an empty shell and taking out" its artists.

Hybe secured a statement from the officials audited that the expression in the transcript that "we'll ultimately leave Hybe" was based on what Min said.

"Based on these materials, we're going to lodge a complaint against those involved on breach-of-trust and other charges," the company said.

It also released to the media an image file of a messenger conversation allegedly discussing the action plans, exchanged early this month between Min and her deputy whose identity was not disclosed.

Addressing concerns among NewJeans' fans that the ongoing conflict may disrupt the group's plans for new releases, the company pledged its full support for the psychological and emotional well-being of the group members and their successful return.

It also plans to soon meet the members' legal representative and discuss ways to protect them. (Yonhap)