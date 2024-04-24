SNU med professors to suspend treatment with some resigning next week

Bang Jae-seung (left), the head of the emergency response committee of medical professors at Seoul National University and Seoul National University Hospital, and Bae Woo-kyung, who heads the emergency committee’s public relations council, bow after giving their statements during a press conference held at SNU in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Amid an intensifying standoff between medical circles and the government, professors at Seoul National University Hospital, one of the nation’s most prestigious medical institutes, said Wednesday that they would suspend treatment for all patients from April 30, with some in leadership roles saying they would resign from hospitals on May 1.

Stressing that the decision was made as a last resort in the fight against the government’s plan to expand the annual medical student quota, the professors said they also needed to take time off to recover from the physical and mental exhaustion caused by the monthslong medical void they had to fill after junior doctors left the hospital. They said they would inform their patients shortly.

However, operations in emergency rooms and intensive care units and the treatment of hospitalized patients will remain open for the seriously ill, according to the emergency committee of medical professors at the Seoul National University College of Medicine and Seoul National University Hospital.

The move is expected to cause confusion among patients, as professors and their peers at Yonsei University, the Catholic University and Sungkyunkwan University were also mulling whether to close their practices next week depending on each hospital’s situation, according to reports citing health authorities. Medical professors at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine announced Tuesday that they would take a day off every week starting on May 3.

An official at the Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital told The Korea Herald that no resignations have been submitted to the hospital nor had notices of suspending treatment been announced to patients, unlike the situation with SNUH.

Apologizing to patients left adrift by the decision, Bang Jae-seung, who heads the emergency response committee of SNU and SNUH, said medical professors had “no choice but to save the crippling health care system over saving a few patients.”

“The orchestra continued to play as the Titanic sank (in the movie). But was the orchestra able to save (the passengers)? That’s how we feel right now (because) there’s no reason to stay aboard a sinking ship,” Bang told reporters in a press conference held at SNU.

“As professors, (we) are only barely maintaining patient care out of our duties to also provide education (to students) and (do) research. What’s the point of staying as a professor if I can’t even fully provide medical treatment (to patients)?” Bang explained.

He noted that SNU medical professors voluntarily began submitting their resignations starting on March 25, claiming that resignations take legal effect after a month, even without approval from their institution.

Four committee executives who all belong to essential medical fields will resign “for sure,” and more professors will likely follow suit depending on their situation, according to Bang.

Asked if their resignations were to be held by the government, Bae Woo-Kyung, the chief of the emergency committee’s public relations council, said professors would take the issue to court and argue.

“If the resignations are not accepted, I guess (we) will be disciplined for unauthorized absence from work,” Woo added.

In addition, SNU medical professors said they would directly solicit research papers to set the appropriate increase in the medical school enrollment quota based on scientific and rational grounds after the government requested such from the medical community, demanding that the expansion plan for next year be suspended.

“It takes about eight to 12 months to gather information. (We ask the government) to reflect the changes in the quota for the 2026 school year based on the research and stop the procedure for 2025,” Bang said, stressing that junior doctors and medical students won’t return without the change.

Bang, however, said the decision doesn’t reflect the opinions of other doctor groups, such as the Korean Medical Association, as their demand to review the plan from the outset remains solid.

Following the announcement, the government expressed its deep regret against the professors’ decision to resign as scheduled, urging them to stay by their patients’ sides.

“(Please) refrain from engaging in collective action and come to the table for discussions, as well as listen to the demands and pleas of the people, patients and different sectors of society that are hoping for an end to the stalemate,” Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told reporters during Wednesday’s briefing.