Yoon names PPP lawmaker Chung as chief of staff

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) announces his nomination of Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the People Power Party as his new chief of staff, at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday named five-term ruling party lawmaker Chung Jin-suk as his new chief of staff.

Yoon personally announced Chung's nomination at the presidential office.

Chung of the People Power Party is known to be close to the president and equipped with the necessary political expertise, having worked as senior presidential secretary for political affairs for former President Lee Myung-bak.

Yoon recently met Chung and offered him the position, according to political sources.

Chung will replace Lee Kwan-sup, who has submitted his resignation along with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and most senior presidential secretaries to take responsibility for the People Power Party's crushing defeat in the April 10 parliamentary elections. (Yonhap)