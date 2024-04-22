Annual conference of overseas diplomatic mission chiefs opens

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Will 6-day workweek for executives help Samsung avert crisis?
-
2
W13tr cash handout likely top agenda for Yoon's 1st meeting with Lee
-
3
S. Korean adults read books less than ever before: report
-
4
Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD
-
5
Opposition blames Yoon’s ‘China-exclusionary’ policies for South Korea G7 summit exclusion
-
6
[Weekender] Why aren't K-pop stars cashing in on cosmetics?
-
7
Watered-down medical school quota unsettles student, parents
-
8
BOK chief says won will level off if Middle East conflict eases
-
9
Paraguay introduces Korean as 2nd foreign language subject
-
10
Culture Ministry, KTO unveil Hallyu-themed tours
Annual conference of overseas diplomatic mission chiefs opensBy Yonhap
Published : April 22, 2024 - 09:52
An annual conference of South Korea's overseas diplomatic mission chiefs opened Monday with a focus on strengthening its diplomacy amid geopolitical challenges, the foreign ministry said.
A total of 182 ambassadors, consuls general and other heads of diplomatic missions in foreign countries have returned home to attend the five-day gathering set to run through Friday.
The heads of mission will discuss the direction of South Korea's diplomacy amid the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, growing North Korean nuclear threats and the prolonged wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Specifically, the envoys will discuss how to carry out three key tasks that the foreign ministry has put forward for this year: robust security diplomacy, diplomacy centered on economy and livelihoods, and multilateral diplomacy as a global pivotal state.
The participants include Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho, who has been under investigation over allegations that he verbally harassed an embassy staffer in a practice called "gapjil" in Korean. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon names PPP lawmaker Chung as chief of staff
-
Govt. rules out scrapping plan to hike medical school admissions
-
Watered-down medical school quota unsettles student, parents