[Photo News] Kia's display designs for NBA fans

[Photo News] Kia's display designs for NBA fansBy Korea Herald
Published : April 19, 2024 - 14:57
Kia has unveiled 30 new vehicle display themes on Friday based on the logos and colors of 30 NBA teams to tailor to basketball enthusiasts, ahead of the NBA playoffs starting this weekend. The Korean carmaker said it first introduced over-the-air updates for EV9 display themes in the US on April 9, and will expand the service to Korea in the latter half of this year for vehicles equipped with its connected car navigation cockpits and OTA capabilities. (Kia)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
