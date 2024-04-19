Home

    K-pop group's manager dismissed for setting up spycam in theater dressing room

    Contentious grain bill put directly to plenary meeting for vote

    Why is Apple Pay struggling to get purchase in Korea?

    Will tug-of-war between doctors, government end soon?

    Climate impacts set to cut 2050 global GDP by nearly a fifth

    Trilateral talks acknowledge ‘serious’ slumps of won, yen

    Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS pop-up event to come to Seoul

    [Graphic News] More Koreans say they plan long-distance trips this year

    [KH Explains] Hyundai's full hybrid edge to pay off amid slow transition to pure EVs

[Photo News] Kia's display designs for NBA fans

By Korea Herald

Published : April 19, 2024 - 14:57

    • Link copied

Kia has unveiled 30 new vehicle display themes on Friday based on the logos and colors of 30 NBA teams to tailor to basketball enthusiasts, ahead of the NBA playoffs starting this weekend. The Korean carmaker said it first introduced over-the-air updates for EV9 display themes in the US on April 9, and will expand the service to Korea in the latter half of this year for vehicles equipped with its connected car navigation cockpits and OTA capabilities. (Kia)

