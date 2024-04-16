S. Korea to provide $12m to conflict-ridden Sudan

South Korea will provide $12 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan and the neighboring countries struggling with a yearlong conflict between rival military factions, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Choi Jai-chul, South Korean Ambassador to France, announced the plan Monday (local time) during an international humanitarian conference in Paris, as he voiced concerns over the worsening situation in Khartoum.

"Our government will continue to join international efforts to assist countries suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis as a responsible member of the international community and nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 term," the ministry said in a press release.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that around 8.6 million people are displaced inside and outside Sudan due to the current fighting.

The International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries, organized by France, Germany and the European Union, brought together ministers and representatives from 58 countries to call on the warring parties to put an end to the hostilities, a year after the Sudanese conflict broke out. (Yonhap)