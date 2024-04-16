Seoul shares open sharply lower as Israel warns of retaliation

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition victory upends ruling party's plans
-
2
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye to eye?
-
3
A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy
-
4
Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release
-
5
World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel
-
6
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions
-
7
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
-
8
Yoon flounders after election defeat
-
9
N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia
-
10
US confirms $6.4 billion chip subsidy for Samsung
Seoul shares open sharply lower as Israel warns of retaliationBy Yonhap
Published : April 16, 2024 - 09:35
South Korean stocks started sharply lower Tuesday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid the escalating tension between Israel and Iran.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 36.34 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,634.09 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1.79 percent.
Tensions continued to escalate in the Middle East after Israel warned of retaliation after Iran conducted a drone and missile attack over the weekend.
In Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics plunged 1.95 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.76 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 1.24 percent, and Kia remained unchanged from the previous session. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis lost 2.06 percent.
Air carriers opened bearish as well amid the geopolitical tension, with Korean Air Lines falling 1.23 percent and Asiana Airlines decreasing 0.86 percent. Jeju Air lost 0.46 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,390.9 won against the dollar, down 6.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy
-
NK able to engineer biological military products: US report
-
Yoon flounders after election defeat