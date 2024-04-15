[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Despite the intermittent rain, a majority of the runners participating in the annual marathon ------- to run the course until they reached the finish line.

(A) continued

(B) preserved

(C) emerged

(D) prolonged

해석

간간이 내리는 비에도 불구하고, 연례 마라톤에 참가한 다수의 주자들은 결승선에 다다를 때까지 계속해서 코스를 달렸다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘다수의 주자들은 결승선에 다다를 때까지 계속해서 코스를 달렸다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘계속하다, 계속되다’의 뜻을 지닌 동사의 과거형인 (A) continued가 정답이다. 참고로 (B)의 preserve는 ‘보존하다, 지키다’, (C)의 emerge는 ‘나오다, 나타나다’, (D)의 prolong은 ‘연장시키다, 연장하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

intermittent 간간이 일어나는, 간헐적인 a majority of 다수의

2. The human resources department usually hires the most ------- candidate, but they give priority to local residents.

(A) qualified

(B) adjusted

(C) comparable

(D) sufficient

해석

인사과에서는 보통 가장 적격인 지원자를 채용하지만, 지역 주민들에게 우선권을 준다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘인사과에서는 보통 가장 적격인 지원자를 채용한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘적격인, 자격이 있는’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (A) qualified가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) adjusted는 ‘조절된, 조정된’, (C) comparable은 ‘비슷한, 필적하는’, (D) sufficient는 ‘충분한’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

hire 고용하다 candidate 지원자, 응시자

give priority to ~에게 우선권을 주다, ~을 우선으로 하다

3. The City Council gave approval to proceed with the hotel construction only ------- the owners settled the building design problem raised by the community.

(A) while

(B) until

(C) whenever

(D) when

해석

시 의회는 소유주들이 지역 사회에서 제기한 건물의 설계 문제를 해결했을 때만 호텔 건설을 계속하도록 허가를 내렸다.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기 문제

‘시 의회는 건물의 설계 문제를 해결했을 때만 호텔 건설을 계속하도록 허가를 내렸다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞의 only와 함께 쓰여 ‘오직 ~하는 경우에만’이라는 의미의 부사절 접속사 only when을 만드는 (D) when이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) while은 ‘~하는 동안’, (B) until은 ‘~할 때까지’, (C) whenever는 ‘~할 때마다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

City Council 시 의회 give approval 허가를 내리다, 인가하다 proceed with ~을 계속하다

construction 건설, 공사 settle 해결하다, 수습하다 design 설계, 디자인

정답

(A) / (A) / (D)

