    Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30

    Despite landslide win, opposition party chief not yet home-free

    [New Analysis] What does electoral wipeout mean for Yoon’s foreign policy?

    2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police

    S. Korea ordered to pay Mason Capital W43.8b in investor-state suit

    Medical standoff enters 2nd stage after election, failed dialogue

    Korea to cut no. of teachers amid diminishing student numbers

    Foreigners in Korea aging alongside locals: data

    Korea's national debt hits record high in 2023

    Man in his 40s nabbed for spray-painting slurs toward ex-President Moon

[Photo News] K-Culture Festival 2024 Dubai

By Korea Herald

Published : April 13, 2024 - 14:40

    • Link copied

A model wearing a Korean fashion designer's collection poses for a photo during a fashion show held as part of the K-Culture Festival 2024 Dubai in Dubai's Media City, the Arjaan by Rotana, Friday. The festival, which showcased AI fashion by combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology through Korean fashion, runs until Saturday. (Yonhap) A model wearing a Korean fashion designer's collection poses for a photo during a fashion show held as part of the K-Culture Festival 2024 Dubai in Dubai's Media City, the Arjaan by Rotana, Friday. The festival, which showcased AI fashion by combining artificial intelligence and blockchain technology through Korean fashion, runs until Saturday. (Yonhap)

