  1. 1

    Singer Park Bo-ram dies, age 30

  2. 2

    Despite landslide win, opposition party chief not yet home-free

  3. 3

    [New Analysis] What does electoral wipeout mean for Yoon’s foreign policy?

  4. 4

    2 women found dead in hotel room appear to be victims of premeditated murder: police

  5. 5

    S. Korea ordered to pay Mason Capital W43.8b in investor-state suit

  1. 6

    Medical standoff enters 2nd stage after election, failed dialogue

  2. 7

    Korea to cut no. of teachers amid diminishing student numbers

  3. 8

    Foreigners in Korea aging alongside locals: data

  4. 9

    Korea's national debt hits record high in 2023

  5. 10

    Man in his 40s nabbed for spray-painting slurs toward ex-President Moon

지나쌤

[Photo News] Already summer?

By Korea Herald

Published : April 13, 2024 - 14:30

    • Link copied

Citizens enjoy the warm weather and take photos at Gyeongpo Lake in Gangwon Province on Saturday. The weather was mild on Saturday across the nation, with cities like Seoul and Daejeon recording as high as 28 degrees Celcius in the afternoon according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. (Yonhap) Citizens enjoy the warm weather and take photos at Gyeongpo Lake in Gangwon Province on Saturday. The weather was mild on Saturday across the nation, with cities like Seoul and Daejeon recording as high as 28 degrees Celcius in the afternoon according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. (Yonhap)

