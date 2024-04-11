[김대균의 영어산책] 외국 항공사 출신 토익 만점 조정은이 정리해주는 항공 용어

코로나 이후, 외항사(=외국항공사)들이 사람들을 꾸준히 뽑고 있다고 들었다. 외항사들 중에 토익 고득점이 필요한 곳들이 적지 않다. 지난 화요일 밤 아프리카티비 김대균토익킹 게스트로 와주신 조정은(VIVIANNA)양이 정리한 항공용어를 같이 공부하자. 독자들이 익숙한 단어들도 있을 것이지만 혹시 taxi가 대중 교통 수단인 것 외에 어떤 의미인지 모르는 분들도 많은 것이다. 본 연재를 함께 끝까지 읽어 보시면 알게 될 것이다.

AVIATION TERMINOLOGY(항공 용어) 총 정리

1. ATC (Air Traffic Controller)(항공 교통 관제사)

Air traffic controller directs aircraft on the ground and in the airspace. The primary purpose of ATC is to prevent collisions, organize and expedite the flow of air traffic, and provide information and other support for pilots.

항공 교통 관제사는 지상과 영공에서 항공기를 지휘합니다. ATC의 주요 목적은 충돌을 방지하고, 항공 교통 흐름을 체계화 및 신속하게 하며, 조종사에게 정보 및 기타 지원을 제공하는 것입니다.

2. ALTITUDE 고도

Altitude, like elevation, is the distance above sea level. Areas are often considered "high-altitude" if they reach at least 8,000 feet into the atmosphere.

Altitude(고도)는 elevation과 마찬가지로 해발에서의 거리를 말합니다. 대기권에서 최소 8,000피트[=2,438.4 meters.] 상공에 도달하는 지역을 '고도가 높은 지역'으로 간주하는 경우가 많습니다.

3. BULKHEAD(벌크해드:격벽)

A bulkhead is a partition or wall separating various compartments in an aircraft. Bulkheads can be found throughout the plane, separating the seats from the galley and lavatory areas.

벌크해드(격벽)는 항공기의 여러 구획을 구분하는 칸막이 또는 벽을 말합니다. 벌크해드(격벽)는 기내 곳곳에서 볼 수 있으며, 좌석과 갤리 및 화장실 공간을 구분하는 역할을 합니다.

4. Cargo 화물

Any type of goods or livestock that a plane is carrying, including suitcases, golf bags, animals, mails and boxes.

여행 가방, 골프 가방, 동물, 우편물, 상자 등을 포함하여 비행기가 운반하는 모든 종류의 물품이나 가축을 말합니다.

5. DESCENT 하강

The movement of an aircraft from a higher to a lower altitude.

항공기가 높은 고도에서 낮은 고도로 이동하는 것을 말합니다.

6. DISPATCHER 운항사

Licensed operators who have the responsibility of scheduling and monitoring all aircraft and crew.

모든 항공기 및 승무원의 스케줄을 예약하고 모니터링할 책임이 있는 면허를 소지한 운항사.

7. GALLEY 갤리

Galley is an area in the aircraft used for food storage and service preparation.

갤리는 기내식 보관 및 서비스 준비에 사용되는 항공기 내 공간입니다.

8. LAYOVER 경유

A layover refers to the period of time a passenger spends at an intermediate stop between flights. It can range from a few hours to overnight, offering travelers a break in their journey, sometimes necessitated by flight schedules or for connecting to a subsequent flight.

경유지 체류는 승객이 항공편 사이의 중간 기착지에서 머무는 시간을 말합니다. 몇 시간에서 하룻밤까지 다양하며, 때로는 항공편 일정에 따라 또는 다음 항공편으로 환승하기 위해 여행객에게 여행 중 휴식을 제공합니다.

9. PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT 공공 안내 방송

The public address system on board an aircraft; or the announcements given to passengers using the public address system. 항공기 기내의 공공 방송 시스템 또는 공공 방송 시스템을 사용하여 승객에게 제공하는 안내 방송입니다.

10. TAXI 택시

The movement of an aircraft under its own power on the surface of the airport.

공항 표면에서 자체 동력으로 항공기가 이동하는 것을 말합니다.(‘승객 여러분 이제 이륙하겠습니다’라고 말하고 고속으로 비행기가 달리기 전까지의 항공기 이동을 의미합니다)

11. UNACCOMPANIED MINOR 보호자 미동반 미성년자

A child ages 5 through 11 who is traveling alone and requires special assistance.

혼자 여행하며 특별한 도움이 필요한 만 5세에서 11세 사이의 어린이를 말합니다.