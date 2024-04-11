[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Are you planning to attend the flea market on Saturday?

B: No, I _____________________ a trip to the countryside.

(a) took

(b) takes

(c) has take

(d) will take

해석

A: 당신은 토요일에 벼룩 시장에 참여할 계획인가요?

B: 아니요, 저는 시골로 여행을 갈 것입니다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 미래

A가 ‘벼룩시장에 참여할 계획인가요?’라고 물었으므로 B가 ‘여행을 가는’ 시점은 ‘미래’일 것이다. 보기 중 미래 시제를 찾아야 하므로, 미래 시제 (d) will take가 정답이다.

어휘

attend 참여하다, 참석하다 flea market 벼룩시장 countryside 시골, 전원

2.

A: Sorry for being late. I was stuck in a traffic jam.

B: It’s OK. I went for coffee _______________ you to arrive.

(a) while waiting for

(b) to wait for

(c) waited for

(d) I waited for

해석

A: 늦어서 미안해요. 교통 체증에 갇혀서 꼼짝 못했어요.

B: 괜찮아요. 당신이 도착하는 것을 기다리는 동안 커피를 마시러 갔었어요.

해설

수식어 거품 자리 채우기

문장에 주어(I)와 동사(went)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품 자리에 올 수 있는 부사절 (a)와 to부정사구 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘당신이 도착하는 것을 기다리는 동안 커피를 마시러 갔었어요’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘~하는 동안’이라는 의미의 부사절 접속사 while이 포함된 (a) while waiting for가 정답이다.

어휘

stuck 꼼짝 못하는 traffic jam 교통 체증 arrive 도착하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. According to the politician, _________________________________ the ones that do not involve ethnic conflict.

(a) to resolve the easiest crises are

(b) the easiest crises to resolve are

(c) the easiest crises are to resolve

(d) to resolve are the easiest crises

해석

그 정치인에 따르면, 가장 해결하기 쉬운 위기들이란 인종 갈등을 포함하지 않은 것들이다.

해설

올바른 어순의 ‘주어+동사’ 채우기

보기에 사용된 동사 are는 복수 동사이므로, 복수 주어가 온 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘가장 해결하기 쉬운 위기들은 인종 갈등을 포함하지 않은 것들이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, be 동사가 마지막에 오고, 빈칸 뒤의 부정대명사 the ones가 주격 보어가 되어 주어와 동격을 이루게 하는 (b) the easiest crises to resolve are가 정답이다. 참고로 (a)와 (d)는 단수 취급되는 to부정사구가 복수 동사 are와 함께 사용되었으므로 오답이다.

어휘

according to ~에 따르면 ethnic 인종의, 민족의 conflict 갈등, 분쟁 resolve 해결하다

crisis 위기

4. Gathered outside of the building are hundreds of protesters, of _________________ former employees.

(a) whom a quarter is

(b) whom a quarter are

(c) which a quarter is

(d) which a quarter are

해석

건물 바깥에 모여있는 것은 수백 명의 시위자들이고, 그들 중 4분의 1은 예전 직원들이다.

해설

올바른 관계대명사와 동사 채우기

선행사 protesters가 사람이고, 빈칸에 들어갈 관계대명사가 전치사 of의 목적어가 되어야 하므로 목적격 사람 관계대명사 whom이 온 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 관계절의 주어 of whom a quarter가 수백 명의 4분의 1을 가리키는 복수이므로 복수 동사가 와야 한다. 따라서 복수 동사 are를 포함한 (b) whom a quarter are가 정답이다.

어휘

gather 모이다, 모으다 protester 시위자 employee 직원, 피고용인 quarter 4분의 1

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Have you taken Professor Frey’s history class?

(b) B: Yes, and if I were you, I will choose a different teacher.

(c) A: You’re the third person to say that. Is he really that bad?

(d) B: He’s very disorganized and his lectures are hard to follow.

해석

(a) A: 너 Frey 교수님의 역사 강의를 들은 적 있니?

(b) B: 응, 그리고 내가 너라면 다른 선생님을 택할 거야.

(c) A: 네가 그 말을 한 세 번째 사람이야. 그가 정말 그렇게 형편없니?

(d) B: 그는 굉장히 체계적이지 못하고 그의 강의는 따라가기가 힘들어.

해설

가정법 과거 동사의 짝이 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 if절에 가정법 과거 동사인 were가 왔으므로, 주절의 동사로 will choose가 오면 틀리다. were와 짝을 이루어 가정법 과거를 만드는 것은 ‘would+동사원형’이므로, 미래 시제 will은 과거 시제 would로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) B: Yes, and if I were you, I will choose a different teacher가 정답이다.

어휘

disorganized 체계적이지 못한 lecture 강의

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(d) / (a) / (b) / (b) / (b) will → would

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn