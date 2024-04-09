BAT unveils special McLaren design for F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Most Popular
BAT unveils special McLaren design for F1 Japanese Grand PrixBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : April 9, 2024 - 14:45
BAT Rothmans, the Korean unit of British American Tobacco, said Tuesday it unveiled a special McLaren livery design inspired by its e-cigarette products for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
According to BAT, the unveiling of the livery is part of the "Driven by Change" project, a collaboration campaign between the tobacco company and the McLaren Formula 1 Team.
Launched in 2021, this collaborative initiative aims to provide emerging talents worldwide with the opportunity to design liveries for Formula 1 cars on the global motorsports stage.
This year's design, inspired by the main theme colors of Vuse, the tobacco company's electronic cigarette, was created by Japanese artist Miltz.
Louise McEwen, chief marketing officer of McLaren Racing, praised Miltz’s design for the MCL38 livery, describing it as a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity.
"The McLaren papaya color was brought to life even more vibrantly by Miltz's detailed design of the 'Edo-style' dragon," McEwen said.
"The white and blue elements of the livery, symbolizing the dragon soaring through the clouds, also stood out impressively on the track."
Now in its fourth edition, the Driven by Change project has featured artists from various countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Mexico.
The company has set a target of reaching a 50 percent sales share for non-combustible products by 2035.
In 2023, the BAT Group reported revenues of 27.28 billion pounds ($34.5 billion) and adjusted operating profit after tax of 12.46 billion punds.
