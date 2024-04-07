Rival parties make last-minute efforts to woo voters after record high turnout in early voting

Han Dong-hoon(left), leader of the ruling People Power Party, and Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, appeal to voters on Saturday.

With the general elections only three days away, the rival parties made last-ditch efforts to woo voters in capital regions and closely contested districts Sunday, after the turnout in early voting hit an all-time high of 31.28 percent.

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon was to canvass the central city of Daejeon and its surrounding Chungcheong provinces Sunday before concentrating campaign efforts on the Seoul metropolitan area for the next two days.

Han plans to ramp up criticism against the main opposition Democratic Party, focusing on the various controversies and improprieties involving opposition candidates in an attempt to unite its core supporters and woo undecided voters for support.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was to focus on campaigning in Seoul, including the conservative district of Gangnam, to urge voters to deliver a stern judgment on the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol for mismanaging the economy and livelihood affairs.

Voter interest in this year's elections is high as shown in the record turnout in early voting held Friday and Saturday, in which 13,849,043 out of 44,280,011 eligible voters cast their ballots ahead of Wednesday's main vote.

It marked the first time the early-voting turnout for general elections exceeded 30 percent since South Korea introduced the system in 2014. In the previous parliamentary elections in 2020, the turnout was 26.69 percent.

The quadrennial race holds significance, as the results will determine whether President Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling party wrests back control of parliament or renders Yoon a lame duck for his remaining three years in office. (Yonhap)