Trainee doctors' group head says 'no future for S. Korea's medical community' after meeting with Yoon

A captured image of a Facebook post written by Park Dan, the head of an emergency committee at the Korea Intern Resident Association, says, "There is no future for South Korea's medical community," after his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the government's push for medical reform.

The leader of a trainee doctors' group said Thursday there is "no future for South Korea's medical community" after his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol over the government's push to increase medical school admissions.

Park Dan, the head of an emergency committee at the Korea Intern Resident Association, wrote such a short message in his social media post after he met with Yoon for 2 hours and 20 minutes at the presidential office to discuss the standoff between the government and doctors over the medical reform plan.

The meeting raised expectations for laying the groundwork for finding a solution to the protracted walkout by trainee doctors over the government's plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 starting next year.

But Park's critical message appears to indicate that the talks with Yoon did not go well and the ongoing standoff is likely to further persist.

After the meeting, Yoon's office said the president has agreed to "respect" the position of trainee doctors on the issue, and the two exchanged views on how to improve the treatment and working conditions of the doctors.

About 12,000 junior doctors have been on strike in the form of mass resignations for more than a month in protest of the medical reform plan.