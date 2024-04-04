[Photo News] Promoting Korea's shipbuilding capabilities

Most Popular
-
1
Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan
-
2
aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook go separate ways
-
3
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
-
4
April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout
-
5
S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1
-
6
Who will get it right?
-
7
Govt. open to change in medical school quota hike if better option is proposed: minister
-
8
Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
-
9
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
-
10
Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'
[Photo News] Promoting Korea's shipbuilding capabilitiesBy Korea Herald
Published : April 4, 2024 - 14:54
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on Thursday invited government officials from nine countries to observe its submarine and battleship building technologies as it hosted a delivery signing ceremony of the third Batch-1 3000t submarine Shin Chae-ho at its headquarters in Ulsan. The Korean shipbuilder said the international guests from Australia, Canada, Peru, the Philippines, Poland and the US had a closer look at not only the submarine but also at the Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer and the Chungnam frigate. (HD Hyundai)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election
-
SK hynix to build $3.87b chip packaging plant in Indiana
-
Head of junior doctors’ group meets Yoon