[Photo News] Promoting Korea's shipbuilding capabilities

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on Thursday invited government officials from nine countries to observe its submarine and battleship building technologies as it hosted a delivery signing ceremony of the third Batch-1 3000t submarine Shin Chae-ho at its headquarters in Ulsan. The Korean shipbuilder said the international guests from Australia, Canada, Peru, the Philippines, Poland and the US had a closer look at not only the submarine but also at the Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer and the Chungnam frigate. (HD Hyundai)