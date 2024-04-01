Adult company chief suspected of sexually exploiting employees

The head of an adult products company in South Korea was recently arrested on charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of employees at the company, according to local media outlets.

JTBC reported Sunday that the suspect surnamed Yang had been detained by police after complaints were lodged against him over the illegal filming of another person's body, fraud and adultery by force. Police arrested the suspect as part of the ongoing investigation into these charges.

The adultery by force charge will not apply in a criminal court, as South Korea in 2009 abolished criminal charges relating to adultery. Civil charges may still apply.

Some of the claims made by former employers include sexual extortion, such as coercing employees to sign a written consent form that would allow the employer to force the employees to engage in sexual acts. The consent form stipulated that the employees could not refuse to engage in such activities and that those who refused could be fired.

The consent form also reportedly specified that employees could not file any complaints about anything related to sex in their work, including any form of sexual harassment or abuse.

Yang reportedly forced his employees to engage in sexual contact with each other, having filmed such instances to further blackmail and coerce the employees. Yang allegedly flaunted his connections with local gang members to threaten the employees.

It was reported that despite Yang wearing expensive clothes, he had nearly no income. Yang was a beneficiary of the National Basic Livelihood service that provides for those with minimal or no income, and his lavish spending allegedly stemmed from investments he had received from his employees.

Yang has denied all the charges against him.