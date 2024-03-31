[Photo News] Robotaxi passes DMV road test

Most Popular
[Photo News] Robotaxi passes DMV road testBy Korea Herald
Published : March 31, 2024 - 14:28
Hyundai Motor Group on Saturday posted a video of an autonomous robotaxi model of the Ioniq 5, the Korean automaker's all-electric compact sports utility vehicle, passing the driver's license test, on its global YouTube channel. The four-minute video shows how the self-driving vehicle gets through the road test without a driver but with a certified DMV examiner overseeing the process from the passenger seat, in the state of Nevada. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
