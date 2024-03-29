[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. According to company policy, packages that are not delivered to customers due to shipping label errors should be ------- immediately.

(A) refund

(B) refunded

(C) refunding

(D) refunds

해석

회사 방침에 따르면, 선적라벨의 오류로 인해 고객들에게 배달되지 못한 소포들은 즉시 환불되어야 한다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기 문제

빈칸이 be동사(be) 다음에 왔으므로 be동사 뒤에 올 수 있는 명사 (A), 동사의 p.p.형 (B), 동사의 –ing형 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 목적어가 없고, 주어(packages)와 동사(refund)가 ‘소포들이 환불되다’라는 수동의 의미 관계이므로 be동사와 함께 수동태를 만드는 p.p.형 (B) refunded가 정답이다. 동사 (D)는 be동사 다음에 올 수 없다.

어휘

policy 방침, 정책 shipping label 선적라벨 immediately 즉시, 즉각

refund 환불하다

2. The avenue is so steep ------- bicyclists going up the road usually get off their bicycles before reaching the top and walk the rest of the way.

(A) what

(B) unless

(C) that

(D) only

해석

그 길은 매우 가팔라서 그 길을 올라가는 자전거 이용자들은 보통 정상에 이르기 전에 그들의 자전거에서 내려서 나머지 길을 걸어서 간다.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기 문제

‘그 길은 매우 가팔라서 자전거 이용자들은 정상에 이르기 전에 자전거에서 내린다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞의 문장 so와 함께 ‘매우 ~해서 –하다’라는 의미의 부사절 접속사 so that을 완성하는 (C) that이 정답이다.

어휘

avenue 길, 대로, 거리 bicyclist 자전거 이용자 get off 내리다, 하차하다

3. Although prices at most supermarkets ------- from store to store, the differences are not large enough to change consumer behavior.

(A) adapt

(B) vary

(C) convert

(D) reduce

해석

대부분의 슈퍼마켓에서 가격은 가게마다 다르지만, 이 차이들은 소비자 행동을 변화시킬 만큼 충분하지는 않다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘대부분의 슈퍼마켓에서 가격은 가게마다 다르다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘다르다, 여러 가지이다’의 뜻을 지닌 동사 (B) vary가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) adapt는 ‘맞추다, 조정하다’, (C) convert는 ‘전환시키다, 개조하다’, (D) reduce는 ‘줄이다, 낮추다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

price 가격 behavior 행동

정답

(B) / (C) / (B)

