YouTuber detained for installing spy cameras at early voting polling stations

A YouTuber in his 40s has been detained on suspicions of installing spy cameras at polling stations in Incheon, west of Seoul, where early voting will take place ahead of the April 10 parliamentary elections, police said Friday.

The man is suspected of breaking into two early voting polling stations set up at community centers in the city's Namdong district and installing spy cameras, according to the police in Incheon.

Police detained him Thursday afternoon after launching an investigation upon a tipoff about spy camera installations, and questioning was under way for him on charges of unlawful entry, police said.

The investigation is also directed at whether he installed more spy cameras at other polling stations.

The previous day, the city government of Incheon discovered spy cameras installed at five polling stations set up in Namdong and another Incheon district of Gyeyang while inspecting 159 polling stations at the instruction of the interior ministry.

All of the cameras discovered were reportedly positioned to record the interior of the polling stations.

Earlier, police also discovered suspected spy cameras at four early voting polling stations in Yangsan, 301 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and launched an investigation.

Early voting for the upcoming elections is slated for April 5-6. (Yonhap)