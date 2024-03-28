Top Chinese envoy highlights synergy of bilateral cooperation in industries

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming delivers welcoming remarks at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming highlighted the potential for South Korea and China to lead in a broader global market by synergizing their respective strengths during his welcome remarks at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

Xing noted that there has been a notable increase in cooperation between Korea and China in recent years, particularly in innovative and future-oriented industries such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar products.

"The two countries are actively promoting bilateral cooperation and are also jointly entering third-country markets," Xing said, citing examples such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

"In the era of evolving trends, both Korea and China have the potential to broaden their perspectives, uncover advantages and synergize their strengths to pioneer a more expansive market."

Xing pointed out that "cooperation between China and Korea in Arab countries will yield positive results."

Speaking at the GBF, Xing also emphasized the salience of enhancing bilateral ties, regardless of shifts in international situations.

"As the adage goes, 'A close neighbor is better than a distant relative,' promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Korea relations aligns with the trend of the times and fundamental interests of both peoples," Xing said.

"Irrespective of shifts in the international landscape, solidifying and well-developing the relationship between China and Korea is the only right choice for both countries."

Xing also conveyed China's strong belief that China and Korea, being close neighbors and inseparable partners, are destined to embark on a joint path toward a bright future, notwithstanding the challenges that neither country desires.

Xing called for the two countries to maintain the original intentions set forth when diplomatic ties were established in 1992, emphasizing the values of neighborly friendship, mutual respect and mutual trust. He further highlighted the importance of both countries aligning with the prevailing trends of openness, inclusion and mutual prosperity.

"In doing so, the relationship between China and Korea will undoubtedly 'welcome the rainbow after the rain.'"