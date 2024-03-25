Fescaro's 'defense in depth' system allows multi-layered vehicle cybersecurity strategy

With the concept of software-defined vehicles growing more prominent in the automobile industry, so is demand for automative cybersecurity.

Fescaro, a leading cybersecurity specialist, has what it calls a "defense-in-depth" system that has a multi-layered strategy to provide security for the security of the car's system.

The first layer cuts off the primary risks by filtering the inbound communications through a security gateway. The secondary layer applies security solutions to the end-point electronic control units to ensure the validity and authenticity of the firmware. The last layer involves the external elements of a vehicle, through use of technology that detects any interference with vehicle-to-everything communications.

Fescaro stressed the importance of consistent and response management, for which implementation of the Security Information & Event Management, or vSIEM, is crucial. This involves establishing a multi-layered defense system that allows the analysis, research and development of security technologies based on collecting data.

Fescaro's vSIEM system, visualizes the messages transmitted through the controller area network for the user to see, which include information like incidents regarding the car's security. This, officials said, is effective in reducing the workload by automatizing what had previously required manual work by a person.

Fescaro said its all-in-one cybersecurity solutions are customized to meet the needs of its clients, in accordance with changing international standards.

The company said it conducts interviews with the research teams of client companies for detailed assessment of their work status and interest. It uses that information to create an "all-in-one" solution for all aspects of clients' activities, from production to maintenance, including suggestions on how to optimize workflow and operational management.