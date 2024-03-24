Occult thriller 'Exhuma' becomes 1st film to top 10 million in admissions in 2024

Most Popular
-
1
Doctors split over allocation plan
-
2
Congenital diseases of children born from mothers working at Samsung recognized as industrial accidents
-
3
Attorney who defended sex criminals withdraws Democratic Party candidacy
-
4
Lim Yunchan concerts cancelled due to 'hand strain'
-
5
Govt. agencies probed for alleged neglect in NK guard post verification
-
6
S. Korean celebrities call for action from major social media platforms against online phishing scams
-
7
‘Love you, darling’: Last message sent by captain found in ship's wreckage
-
8
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
-
9
Poet Kim Hye-soon wins at National Book Critics Circle Awards
-
10
Heavy spring rain to fall until Saturday morning
Occult thriller 'Exhuma' becomes 1st film to top 10 million in admissions in 2024By Yonhap
Published : March 24, 2024 - 09:23
The South Korean supernatural flick "Exhuma" surpassed 10 million in admissions Sunday, becoming the first film released in 2024 to reach the milestone.
According to the distributor Showbox, the film topped the 10-million mark Sunday morning, the 32nd day since its release. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, "Exhuma" has never ceded the No. 1 spot at the box office since hitting theaters on Feb. 22.
This is the first film to sell over 10 million tickets since "12.12: The Day," which hit the milestone on Christmas Eve last year.
"Exhuma" is also the 23rd Korean film with over 10 million in admissions in South Korea and the 32nd such film here overall.
Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, "Exhuma" revolves around two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician who join forces to investigate a string of mysterious occurrences affecting a wealthy family based in the United States. They embark on this journey by exhuming the grave of the family's ancestor in a remote Korean village.
The movie had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival last month as part of its Forum section. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Health care standoff to worsen by med professors' resignations
-
Putin says gunmen of Moscow attack tried to escape to Ukraine
-
Govt. told to reward, not penalize, parental leave takers