Occult thriller 'Exhuma' becomes 1st film to top 10 million in admissions in 2024

This file photo taken March 3, 2024, at a Seoul cinema shows the poster for the Korean occult film "Exhuma." (Yonhap)

The South Korean supernatural flick "Exhuma" surpassed 10 million in admissions Sunday, becoming the first film released in 2024 to reach the milestone.

According to the distributor Showbox, the film topped the 10-million mark Sunday morning, the 32nd day since its release. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, "Exhuma" has never ceded the No. 1 spot at the box office since hitting theaters on Feb. 22.

This is the first film to sell over 10 million tickets since "12.12: The Day," which hit the milestone on Christmas Eve last year.

"Exhuma" is also the 23rd Korean film with over 10 million in admissions in South Korea and the 32nd such film here overall.

Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, "Exhuma" revolves around two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician who join forces to investigate a string of mysterious occurrences affecting a wealthy family based in the United States. They embark on this journey by exhuming the grave of the family's ancestor in a remote Korean village.

The movie had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival last month as part of its Forum section. (Yonhap)